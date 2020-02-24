Home Entertainment Intimidated Quaden Bayles, 9, rushes "racist,quot; "anti-white,quot; on Twitter.

Intimidated Quaden Bayles, 9, rushes "racist,quot; "anti-white,quot; on Twitter.

Quaden Bales, the 9-year-old viral Australian boy who suffered from bullying, is becoming viral again. This time, an old Quaden video was located, and Quaden launched a complaint that some call "racist,quot; against whites.

Here is the "racist,quot; video by Quaden Bayles

Quaden is biracial: his mother is black and his father is white.

In the "diatribe," the young man punishes the "white,quot; people for coming to Australia, which he says should be called the "United States of the aborigines." Quaden attacks the "white,quot; people and tells them: "How dare you come to this earth?"

