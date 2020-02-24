Intimidated Quaden Bayles, 9, rushes "racist,quot; "anti-white,quot; on Twitter.

Quaden Bales, the 9-year-old viral Australian boy who suffered from bullying, is becoming viral again. This time, an old Quaden video was located, and Quaden launched a complaint that some call "racist,quot; against whites.

Here is the "racist,quot; video by Quaden Bayles

Quaden is biracial: his mother is black and his father is white.

In the "diatribe," the young man punishes the "white,quot; people for coming to Australia, which he says should be called the "United States of the aborigines." Quaden attacks the "white,quot; people and tells them: "How dare you come to this earth?"

Quaden Bayles, a 9-year-old Australian, has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. He went viral for the first time three weeks ago, when his mother took the video when his son sat in the backseat of a car and published it online.

The heartbreaking video showed Quaden crying uncontrollably. Then he threatened to commit suicide. His mother told the camera: "This is what bullying does." "Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends?"

More than 20 million visits on Facebook later, the video has led celebrities to share messages of support, and a GoFundMe raised over $ 440,000 for a trip to Disneyland.

