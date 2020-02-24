Inside the celebration of the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Family, friends and fans gather today at the Staples Center to honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant.

It's been a little less than a month since the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine people who died in the tragic accident of January. 26. Today, February 24, a celebration of life is celebrated for Kobe and Gianna in downtown Los Angeles, at the place where Kobe built his legacy.

%MINIFYHTML1eaea52eeefa97a2a2d08e3936b8c1e811% %MINIFYHTML1eaea52eeefa97a2a2d08e3936b8c1e812%

As previously announced, proceeds from the sale of tickets for the public monument will benefit the Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation, which honors the legacy of Kobe and Gianna. The foundation was originally called Mamba Sports Foundation, but Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, recently announced a name change because, "There is no # 24 without # 2."

Gianna, who was wearing # 2, was an avid basketball player, who dreamed of continuing her father's legacy in the game. She was a member of the Mamba Academy basketball team, while Kobe was the coach of her team.