Inside the celebration of the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Family, friends and fans gather today at the Staples Center to honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant.
It's been a little less than a month since the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine people who died in the tragic accident of January. 26. Today, February 24, a celebration of life is celebrated for Kobe and Gianna in downtown Los Angeles, at the place where Kobe built his legacy.
As previously announced, proceeds from the sale of tickets for the public monument will benefit the Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation, which honors the legacy of Kobe and Gianna. The foundation was originally called Mamba Sports Foundation, but Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, recently announced a name change because, "There is no # 24 without # 2."
Gianna, who was wearing # 2, was an avid basketball player, who dreamed of continuing her father's legacy in the game. She was a member of the Mamba Academy basketball team, while Kobe was the coach of her team.
"Because there is no # 24 without # 2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation so that it is now called Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Vanessa told his followers in mid-February. "Our mission remains the same, and stronger than ever, to provide opportunities for young people through sport. Thank you all for the great amount of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forward the legacy. from Kobe and Gigi. We hope to empower young athletes in a world left us all to help us shape. "
After the tragic death of her husband and daughter, Vanessa, who also shares daughters Natalie, Bianka Y Capri With Kobe, he thanked everyone for their support in a heartbreaking message on Instagram.
"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment," Vanessa wrote to her Instagram followers. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them."
Today, fans celebrate the legacies of Kobe and Gigi at the public monument. Let's take a look at everything that happens in the celebration of life.
10 a.m. PT: Attendees begin arriving inside the Staples Center. Snoop Dogg Y Magic johnson they are seen on site as well as Joe bryant Y Derek Fisher. As the attendees enter the Staples Center, they have been reception a book full of photos of Kobe and Gianna and the Bryant family.
The closing of the commemorative program is a message from Kobe to his daughters.
"Finally for our daughters … You know that if you do the work, you work hard enough, the dreams come true. You know it, we all know it. But I hope that what you get tonight are those moments when you get up early and you work hard; those times when you stay up late and you work hard; those times when you don't feel like working – you're too tired, you don't want to work hard – but you do it anyway "message reads. "That is really the dream. That is the dream. It is not the destination, it is the journey. And if you can understand that, what you will see happen is that you will not fulfill your dreams, your dreams will not come true, something bigger And if you can understand that, then I am doing my job as a father. "
10:28 a.m. PT: The public applauds when Vanessa and her daughters enter the Staples Center. Beyoncé He then goes on stage to perform "XO," which tells the crowd that it was one of Kobe's favorite songs. After starting, the superstar stopped and asked the crowd to sing along with her. For his second song, Beyoncé performed "Halo,quot;.
More to come while the monument continues.
