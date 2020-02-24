In this city, children are taught to administer Narcan.

%MINIFYHTML0515b7c1ce64ad7424e97bdd646b4e0811% %MINIFYHTML0515b7c1ce64ad7424e97bdd646b4e0812%

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Shortly after his first grade class missed the day, Nash Kitchens sat down with a dozen other young children in a library and played a murder mystery game that had a surprising twist in the plot.

The victim was a restaurant worker who had been found dead in a freezer. The killer, the children would discover, was heroin mixed with fentanyl, an often fatal opioid.

Nash, who at age 7 has a relative who has fought addiction, had wide eyes when Jilian Reece, a drug prevention educator, talked about an ongoing opioid epidemic in her small rural community. He then demonstrated how to administer Narcan, a nasal spray for overdose reversal.

"It's like a small water gun," he told the group of children, before passing the small plastic device to hold and squeeze. At the end of the session, each child received a blue zippered bag containing two doses of Narcan to take home.

Like dozens of communities across the United States, Carter County, Tennessee, which includes Elizabethton, has been greatly affected by an opioid crisis that has devastated families and reshaped the way a generation is raised. of young people Nationally, few cities have been saved as more than 400,000 Americans have died from opioid overdoses.

In Carter County, where 56,000 people live in a group of small towns and rural towns on the North Carolina border, nearly 60 people have died from opioid overdoses since 2014. That year, 8.1 million prescription painkiller recipes were written. in Tennessee, more than in the state population of approximately 6.5 million.

Desperate to save lives, county health officials adopted a practical, albeit radical, strategy to stop the wave of addictions: teach children up to 6 years to reverse an overdose.

Over the past three years, the county drug prevention coalition has provided training in Narcan to approximately 600 children and adolescents in extracurricular programs, child care classes and smoking cessation courses. Some of the young people, in turn, have trained their peers and have taken a leading role in the distribution of Narcan at community events, such as a back-to-school party last fall where a child administered 70 doses.

At least 100 young people have returned to receive additional doses, said Reece, the coalition director, generally after reviewing his personal supply.

But in a region where socially conservative attitudes prevail, and addiction is often seen as a sin, health workers have encountered strong opposition from residents, school boards and police officers who believe Narcan is a waste of resources and that training is inappropriate for children.

Drug prevention educators in East Tennessee said many schools and some counties have rejected their requests to teach harm reduction training in class, or allow them to distribute Narcan to students and parents on school grounds.

"A lot of people say that kids don't need to think about these things," Reece said. "But I prefer that a child go through the trauma of giving Narcan rather than watching his parents die."

Sherry Barnett, the region's overdose prevention specialist for the state of Tennessee, said only three schools in eight counties allowed her to provide students with narcan training. "We are in the Biblical Belt," he said, "and many schools here do not like to admit that drugs are a problem."

To overcome such obstacles, Barnett, a nurse practitioner, has provided training to Narcan in community events such as high school basketball games, back doors and a summer camp. She has trained students at McDonald’s and classrooms at the invitation of a comprehensive teacher.

With the first and second grade students, present an image of the opioids, explain that if someone drinks too much they can fall asleep and stop breathing, and then show how to "open, insert, throw,quot; the Narcan spray, letting each child push the plunger

For adolescents, training is about both stigmatizing drug use and reversing overdoses.

Barnett often begins lessons by sharing details about his own three-year struggle with opioids. She was a nurse in her own health care clinic when she began abusing prescription opioids, after filing for divorce and then her husband's premature death. Her addiction eventually led her to inhale around 50 pills per day, have her clinic raided and a prison sentence of 14 months.

His honesty has an emotional impact, he said, noting that many students have asked him how they can encourage a parent to face his addiction and focus on recovery. "I never had a child who felt offended or scared," he said of the training. "It's adults who think it's inappropriate."

Yordi Mendez, 16, grew up surrounded by drug use. At age 13, he said he tested the cocaine his father had left in the bathroom, and has seen two friends die from overdose. He was caught vaping at the school and is one of the almost 100 students who have received Narcan training since June due to the cessation classes ordered by the court, taught by the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition, the same group led by Reece.

Learning to manage Narcan, Méndez said, inspired him to join the coalition youth board, whose 35 members range from fourth grade to high school.

The youth board has devised a series of strategies to reach their peers, such as a library of mental health loans with books on depression and anxiety. After discovering that many children in low-income housing took care of their younger siblings, the coalition last March began teaching child care seminars that include Narcan training along with lessons on changing diapers and first aid techniques.

"We have had a lot of experience with children who find it easier to listen to other children instead of adults," said Jocelyn Marr, 17, president of the youth board, who teaches the class and created the mysterious game of murder opioids.

The Elizabethton Public Library, where the recent murder mystery game was held, is at the forefront of the Carter County opioid crisis. Library staff, who was first trained to administer Narcan six years ago, said they found drugs in the bathrooms, hidden inside DVD cases and hidden inside James Patterson's books, which are so popular that they have been Become a drug delivery place. offers.

And people frequently investigate drug treatment centers on library computers, which are the only source of free public Wi-Fi in the county. Others, librarians said, have offered to pay overdue book fees with the Suboxone opioid addiction treatment strips.

The library has taught Narcan lessons since 2016 as part of its parenting classes, and has also incorporated training in its child care seminars, said Ashlee Williams, the children's librarian, who often teaches classes with Marr.

"It's sad for our community, for our country, for everyone, that it has come to this," Williams said. "But I feel that if we didn't do the training, it would be a bad service for the children themselves. In the recent murder mystery session, the children were between 5 and 16 years old. Several had gone through the training before, but their parents thought that they could use a review Some of the children had a father who has fought addiction.

On pizza slices, children read clues aloud, although none guessed that the victim had died from an overdose. Once Reece revealed the plot twist, he led a discussion about opioids and encouraged the children to keep Narcan in their backpacks.

Nora Blohm, 8, whose father is a nurse in the emergency room, said opioids "crush,quot; nerve receptors in the brain. Nolan Loveday, 10, described an overdose as the use of "too many drugs." When Reece asked what they should do after administering Narcan, Nolan's twin brother Lennox gave the correct answer: call 911.

Like most children, Nash was too young to fully understand the complexities of addiction, but he understood enough to know that he can save a life with Narcan.

"Drugs are bad things that could kill you," he said. “Now I know how to use it. I feel good because I like to help people in danger. "

In a community where drug use and stigma abound, several parents said they expect the class to teach their children to be less critical of addiction. "We don't just know why we don't want to use drugs," Nash's mother, Kelly Kitchens said, "but why we still love people who do."

While class details were too complex for Mia Pierce, a 5-year-old girl who sat coloring during the lesson, her mother, Tiffany Pierce, said she simply wanted her daughter to be aware of opioids and addiction, that have consumed Mia's father and grandfather.

If Pierce, 24, had been taught how to recognize an overdose at the age of his daughter, he said, he could have known that at age 10 he called 911 after finding his father, an unconscious intravenous drug user.

"I would have felt more prepared," he said. "It's great that children learn. I don't think it's too early."