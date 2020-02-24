In the room: Kourtney Kardashian, Chris Pratt and more will appear!

In the room It is making a return full of stars this March!
Jason Kennedy interview to Chris Pratt, Chip Y Joanna Gaines Y Kourtney Kardashian during one-on-one exclusive sessions on Monday in March. Kennedy previously sat down with the New England Patriots quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom brady during an inauguration In the room special that was issued in December.
Here are all the details about the exciting new episodes of In the room:
March 2: Chris Pratt—In a true style of list A, Kennedy picks up Pratt from work for a while on the golf course. the Guardians of the Galaxy Star opens up on his path to fame, and they tell him he was too fat for papers, fatherhood, finding love again after divorce and how faith guides him.
March 9: Chip and Joanna Gaines-The first Upper fixer The stars invited Kennedy to Waco, TX for an unfiltered interview at home. They opened up about the family, their secret to making their marriage work, the ups and downs of fame overnight, moving away from their successful program and their next adventure: launch a new network!
March 23: Kourtney Kardashian-The keeping up with the Kardashians The star took Kennedy home for a raw and real conversation. She talked about life in the spotlight, seeking balance as the mother of three children, love, breakup and, of course, talking with her famous brothers. Do you think you know everything about Kourtney? Wait until you see their hidden talents!
Check out the previous promotion to see what's in store when In the room Come back next month!
In the room returns on Monday, March 2, only in E!