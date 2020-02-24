In pictures: India's protests against the CAA become violent in New Delhi

At least three civilians and a police officer have died in violence in the Indian capital, New Delhi, the day the president of the United States, Donald Trump, began his two-day trip in Gujarat, the prime minister's home state Narendra Modi

Indian police used tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse the crowd when violence broke out.

An official at the GTB Hospital in Delhi said that more than 35 people were injured in the clashes.

New Delhi has been a focus of protests against the controversial new citizenship law and protesters have been continuously camping in various parts of the capital for the past two months.

Hundreds of people who support the new law clashed with those who opposed it, with stone throws from both sides.

The last round of violence broke out just as Trump began his inaugural visit to India, addressing a mega demonstration in Gujarat on Monday.