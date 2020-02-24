Impossible 7 & # 39; closes production in Italy amid the outbreak of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLb13f11c219255afc7b5145593acaa22d11% %MINIFYHTMLb13f11c219255afc7b5145593acaa22d12%

Paramount pictures

Paramount chiefs are reportedly looking for alternative locations to film the movie starring Tom Cruise after the number of people affected by the epidemic grows in the country.

Filming in the last "Mission: Impossible VII"The movie in Venice, Italy, stopped due to coronavirus concerns.

the Tom cruise The film has been temporarily closed as Italian government officials continue to stop public gatherings, while the number of people affected by the epidemic increases.

The action thriller, the seventh in the series, was scheduled to arrive in the city for three weeks and now Paramount bosses are looking for alternative locations, according to Deadline.

The news comes as a British singer Mabel He disconnected the next concert in Milan due to fears about the spread of the disease.

Italian government officials are struggling to contain the spread of the virus, imposing blocking restrictions on more than 50,000 people in areas that have experienced cases of the virus, which originated in China at the end of last year (19).

Cases in Italy increased from three on Friday to more than 200 on Monday, with seven deaths, which led to tough action by officials.

Designer Giorgio Armani canceled his Milan Fashion Week show on Sunday for the health and safety of his models and those who plan to attend.