Home Entertainment Iggy Azalea announces hiatus after the failure of the new album

Iggy Azalea announces hiatus after the failure of the new album

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11
Logo

Iggy Azalea has announced that he will take a break from making music after the huge failure of his most recent album.

"When I get back: you'll know," he tweeted. "And I will come back. (Sic)"

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©