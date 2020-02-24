Iggy Azalea announces hiatus after the failure of the new album

Iggy Azalea has announced that he will take a break from making music after the huge failure of his most recent album.

"When I get back: you'll know," he tweeted. "And I will come back. (Sic)"

"This time it is necessary to be able to create great concepts, etc.," he continued. "I haven't forgotten them all (sic)."

Iggy started dating rapper Playboi Carti in 2018 and made headlines last year after he announced that he was single before stepping back and apologizing for the announcement.

"I need to apologize. It is not my character to put any matter that I went through in my private life on the Internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset and made an impulsive decision that I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo, "he wrote.

"The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I will always do it, more than you might know. That is all the world should need to hear and I am sorry to have made public something that should always remain between him and me, no matter what. "