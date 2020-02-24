Huawei from China launches the latest folding phone version

%MINIFYHTML2f2df07fb6f59ccd41be38bc43115af111% %MINIFYHTML2f2df07fb6f59ccd41be38bc43115af112%

LONDON – The Huawei of China on Monday presented its latest folding smartphone and its first device of this type that will be available internationally, competing in a niche category with the new Samsung and Motorola models.

The company removed the wrappers of the new Mate Xs by video instead of a press release, as the technology program in Spain where it had planned to hold the presentation was canceled due to concerns about the new coronavirus outbreak.

Like its predecessor, the Mate X, which only had a limited release in China last year, the screen wraps around the phone when it is closed and is displayed on an eight-inch screen the size of a tablet. The company says there are improvements under the hood, including a redesigned four-layer screen and an improved "hawk wing,quot; hinge. You also get the latest Kirin 990 homegrown chipset from Huawei, a four-lens camera system and can be used in a wider range of high-speed 5G network bands.

However, the Mate Xs also faces a clear disadvantage because it lacks Google's full Android operating system. Last year, the Trump administration blocked Huawei's access to US components and technology. UU. For reasons of national security, part of a wider commercial and technological war between the US. UU. And China.

Instead, the Mate Xs runs a simplified open source version of Android. Users can still download applications, but they will be from the Huawei app store itself, not from the Google Play store.

Huawei, the world's second largest phone manufacturer, faces competition from Samsung and Motorola, which recently launched new smartphones with a folding screen.

Faced with sales stagnation as consumers keep their devices for longer, smartphone manufacturers have turned to folding technology to rejuvenate the market. However, it is not clear if expensive devices will attract more than just technology enthusiasts.

There are also questions about reliability. Samsung's first folding device, the Galaxy Fold, was plagued with reports of screen breakages after its presentation last year, which delayed its launch for months.

The phone is expected to go on sale in March at a price of 2,499 euros ($ 2,700), although it is unlikely to be widely available in the US. UU.

