How to see the Kobe Bryant memorial – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be remembered on Monday with a public memorial service at the Staples Center.

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, were aboard a helicopter that crashed in the hills of Calabasas on January 26. None of the nine people on board survived the accident.

More than 100,000 people signed up to buy tickets, which ranged from $ 24.02 to $ 224, but only 20,000 were available for purchase through a lottery system. The streets and restaurants around the stadium will be closed and the Staples Center says it will not broadcast the memorial service on its outdoor screens.

How to look

Date: Monday, February 24

Monday, February 24 Time: The memorial service begins at 10 a.m., but the doors of the Staples Center open at 8 a.m. Ticket holders are asked to be in their seats at 9:45 a.m.

The monument will be broadcast live on CBS2 and on the top video player of CBSNLA.

