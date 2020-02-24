How to design a tour good enough for Katy Perry, Taylor Swift or J.Lo

J.Lo’s It’s My Party tour begins with a bang. The curtain falls, revealing the artist hanging on the stage covered with Swarovski crystals. She is perched inside a bright hoop that sits beneath a wine glass lamp. There are hundreds of balloons, dozens of dancers and a multi-story video screen, all flooded in various shades of violet and pink. It's a bombastic show, and every detail was designed by a small team of creatives called Silent House. Working at Silent House puts Alex Reardon behind some of the most visual moments of music. As the creative director, designer and partner of the Los Angeles production group, the list of acts that Silent House has worked with is read as a Billboard painting: Meghan Trainor, The Weeknd, Demi Lovato, Brockhampton, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and many more. . %MINIFYHTMLc708c15a531a7dcecb2e9ed52d5eb7b511% %MINIFYHTMLc708c15a531a7dcecb2e9ed52d5eb7b512% Reardon says his job is to discover how to take advantage of an artist's "core,quot; and represent it on stage. In more practical terms, that means that he (and Silent House) operates as a one-stop shop for an artist's performance or tour, capable of handling show design, production, creative direction, choreography, finance, logistics solutions and more. Often, all this is done in a few months. "What we do is architecture in speed," laughs Reardon. Even something as seemingly simple as the floor on which an artist stands has to be considered completely by Reardon and his team. For Tyler, the great performance of the Grammys of the Creator, who placed Tyler in the center of the inclined set designed to resemble a neighborhood street, Silent House had to find a covering that covered a number of creative needs: the set was very angled, so an adherent floor texture was needed when Tyler took the stage, and the siding had to withstand the flames that would fire around him. A pile of metal tiles covered with pebble textures intended to test different floor coverings is still in Reardon's office when I visit after the Grammys. We are all familiar with the final result of a show: the explosive and exaggerated moments full of elevators, sets, videos, things that shoot and bright lights that surprise. But it can be easy to forget that, no matter how complicated, everyone starts with "a meeting and a blank paper," says Reardon. After producing several performances at this year's Grammys, along with Khalid's Free Spirit tour, Reardon and I talked about what it takes for some of the most important music shows to come alive. This interview has been slightly edited for clarity. How long does it take to get from an idea to a show that takes place? We started working at the Grammys in November, without tightening. But in general, it is between four and six months. That is not very long. No, it's not. We go from inspiration to the team that produces renders to be modified by the budget to the remodeling to render again and again until they get to "They like it, yay!" Then we build it. What we do is architecture in speed. But it is our basic operating speed. So, it's not that scary if you do it all the time. If you took someone out of normal work and just quit, I think the process would chew them. You did Tyler, the recent performance of the creator's Grammys and their IGOR tour. During a recent panel, you said that designing for Tyler is a creative challenge. Why that? You can put Tyler on a blank stage with the house lights on, and it will still be the best thing you've ever seen. How do you frame a guy like that? How do you create something that doesn't try to compete with him? The point is to design something where all you're looking at is him, and the rest increases. So, the idea of ​​hair (for the IGOR tour) visually made sense. It is simply appropriate. Here is a guy who wears a blonde wig, and is moving a little. Why don't we leave the stage? It wasn't even expensive. First he had followed the path of using large, thick cables, and sew what? He said: "Actually, we have another idea. How about we paint a base material in a good gray that can take a good projection, cut it into 3/4 inch pieces, then throw eyelets and ties at the top, and It is done? But it was just a playground. It was a vehicle for his performance. We have a wonderfully collaborative process. Tyler is very specific about the color. For the performance of the Grammys, I sent Pantones to choose. It gets that specific. He is very, very involved in his images. How many artists want to be so involved? Fifteen or 20 percent. Everyone has something to say. They always give you notes. But Tyler is annoying. And it is a suitable eccentric, which I like because I continue with the eccentrics. When someone hires Silent House, how does the creative process begin? With ears I listen. It is incredibly important to try to get that core. What is the artist trying to reach? I'm here to find out what it's about you Show that you want your audience to leave. Don't come to me with a laundry list and say, "I want the big screens, and I want the pyrotechnics,quot; because then we end up designing something that looks like everyone else's show. But if I listen to your emotions, we can design something that will work wonderfully on Instagram, and will go around the world. <div class = "c-imageslider,quot; data-cid = "apps / imageslider-1582559099_2007_879,quot; data-cdata = "{" caption ":"Alex Reardon's initial sketch for Tyler, the creator's IGOR tour and the final presentation of the Silent House computer show."," image_left ": {" ratio ":" * "," original_url ":" https://upnewsinfo.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1582562000_608_How-to-design-a-tour-good-enough-for-Katy-Perry.jpg "," network ":" verge "," bgcolor ":" # ffffff "," pinterest_enabled ": false," caption ": null," credit ": null," focal_area ": {" top_left_x ": 0," top_left_y ": 0," bottom_right_x " : 3162, "bottom_right_y,quot;: 1832}, "limits,quot; 🙁 0,0,3162,1832), "uploaded_size,quot;: {"width,quot;: 3162, "height,quot;: 1832}, "focal_point,quot;: null, "asset_id ": 19742481," asset_credit ":" Image: Silent House "," alt_text ":" "}," image_right ": {" ratio ":" * "," original_url ":" https: //cdn.vox-cdn .com / uploads / chorus_asset / file / 19742483 / tyler2.jpg "," network ":" verge "," bgcolor ":" # ffffff "," pinterest_enabled ": false," caption ": null," credit ": null , "focal_area,quot;: ​​{"top_left_x,quot;: 0, "top_left_y,quot;: 0, "bottom_right_x,quot;: 3162, "bottom_right_y,quot;: 1832}, "limits,quot; 🙁 0,0,3162,1832), "uploaded_size,quot; : {"width,quot;: 3162, "height,quot;: 1832}, "focal_point,quot;: null, "asset_id,quot;: 19742483, "asset_credit,quot;: "Image: Silent House,quot;, "alt_text,quot;: ""}, "credit,quot;: "Image: Silent House and Image: Silent House,quot;} ">

Then the process begins with an initial meeting. I liked to send designs according to specifications without meeting people. I don't do that anymore because it increases the chance of failure.

How is that?

We are designers, not artists. We have to be creative according to a specification. Always ask what they need to give them what they want. And discovering what that means means sitting with the person in charge of everything.

Is that always the artist?

Yes, the artist. And some have a creative director they work with to design their vision. Often, it can be beneficial to have an intermediary between you and the artist.

Why?

Because they have a story with the artist. They already know what the artist likes or dislikes, so they can help very quickly collaboratively, like "Oh shit, I forgot to say they hate blue,quot; or whatever. That is very beneficial.

Above, a typical creative meeting with Reardon and J.Lo discussing ideas for the tour.

To answer your question, start with a meeting and a blank paper. I will investigate a little. I watch your promotional videos and listen to some of the music if I can. Sometimes it is a challenge to design a show for an artist whose music you don't like very much. (Laughs)

How have you seen the change in production in recent years?

Well, when I started, there were a couple of elevations, a flat stage and some lights. As soon as someone moved the decimal point in the cost of a ticket, the production value increased and the technology increased as a result. Now, the bar is still pushed up and up and up. And because of social networks, everyone is watching each other's programs.

Are you always designing with Instagram in mind?

Entirely. Many years ago, I remember talking to Marc Brickman, who is still one of the best lighting designers and worked with Pink Floyd. He said that at the time, he designed it for the person with the worst seat in the house. I remembered because it's so easy to fire fans. I do not. I see those people as paying a contribution to my mortgage. Thanks for coming.

From there, we went to an extension where each person on stage was filmed and shown on giant screens. That means that I am designing a program for the person with the worst seat in the house, but also for the camera.

So, when I go to a festival like Lollapalooza, and I see those big side screens on each side of a stage, you're thinking of lighting those fountains.

Yes. You should know what you are doing when it comes to the color temperature, the color of the white light and how the lighting on someone's face is balanced because each part of the show is transmitted closely. And if it's a musician with an ego, and I think some of them have an ego, you should make sure you follow a very cosmetic line. As an example, any person over a certain age should turn on very carefully. Depending on the skin tone, you can balance between 4,200 and 5,600 Kelvin. It is a fairly narrow band that would be acceptable to illuminate someone's face.

What do you mean by "toe in a cosmetic line,quot;?

Most modern light sources burn a very blue version of what we see as "white." They also have an almost imperceptible green color for them. However, in the camera, that green appears. So, to make sure our customers don't end up looking like the cast of The Walking Dead, We have to know what combination of gels to use to achieve the most cosmetic version of white light. We can slide a little on the color spectrum to create a cold white that is still flattering, and obviously, the closer we get to the warm white of a candle, the more "romantic,quot; is the lighting.

Before the enlargement, was it simply "illuminate them as much as possible,quot;?

More or less. At that time, we didn't have the possibility of being so bright either. The accessories we were using were not able to produce the same amount of light.

Then, we turn it on so that the person in the back can see, then to increase, and now for Instagram, which means assuming everyone is taking pictures all the time. Every moment has to be thought. Even so, I always try to design according to what Marc told me, for the person who can't see well.

What does it mean to design something for Instagram?

You are thinking about everything. And you must make sure that there are certain shocking moments at the apex where things hit exactly.

It is not so much that the appearance changes. It's more than a show is sculpted at times. A highlight could be a silhouette or a strobe for chaos or someone in a socket. It is not about the paragraphs but about the score throughout a program.

I think I thought the answer would be more exaggerated and would involve spectacle.

Yes, there are exaggerated bits, such as when all the firing is triggered. But that is just another scoring point. A scoring point could also be someone falling from something on a mat. It doesn't have to be big.

One of my favorite programs he designed was the giant head for the Avicii level tour.

With that show, I had already presented five different designs, and everyone agreed with the number five. But about two days later, I remember thinking like a raver of yesteryear: "What made house music so specifically attractive to me?" It was very positive. And then I thought: "What is house music?" It's about the common man. So what does each man represent? Human form. Organic form Hence the idea of ​​the head as a scenario.

This was in 2012, and the projection mapping was still quite new. I met a group of very, very intelligent people, and we managed to discover how to make things appear to be floating in front of the head. We filmed an African-American woman for the beginning of the program for the song that begins with "Oh, sometimes, I have a good feeling." I became quite specific and said: "Find someone who has teeth from the 70s." Then we mixed everything else, and all we projected was the mouth on the lips of the head. Many members of the audience really thought it was an animatronic! It was interesting to mess with people's expectations.

One of the things I love about projection mapping is that you can make textures and materials do virtual things that they cannot physically do in the real world. We made it seem as if the whole head was made of metal. And then we made the metal melt from the face. We made it look like a mirror cube floated in front of the head and turned. Then it became a Neon Rubik's Cube and shattered. The specification in those days was simply to fuck the ravers. How many more strobe lights? How many things can you do to bust your brains?

Is there a trick to make projections look so real?

There is a product called Screen Goo, which can be the worst name of any product. It is a two step painting process that is very awkward and terrible. But that is the best product to paint hard surfaces for projection.

Why does projection mapping not work on any surface?

Let's say you decide to spend a home theater night in your garden, and hang a white sheet and put a projector on it. Anything that comes out of the projector that is black will look gray. Your color resolution is lost. You have an idea of ​​what you're seeing, but it doesn't look as good as on a TV.

A flat material absorbs the light, a bright one will reflect the lens and, therefore, must find a balance between matte and glossy. Screen Goo is highly pigmented and has a little silver in the paint that reflects the light in many different angles. Improves color reproduction (accuracy).

As Avicii is a DJ, how did you deal with not knowing what song would play next?

We designed a software through which an iPad synchronizes wirelessly with four Mac minis, which were under the four covers in the cabin. We knew there were about 60 tracks that I would probably choose from. As soon as I chose a track to load it onto a platform, the images of the track would also be loaded. We were taking the clock of each individual track and having that trigger for lighting and video content. Then, for example, when the playback speed of a track changed, the strobe lights would synchronize in real time. And I was seeing him thinking, "It worked!" I miss the little friend.

Do you ever design programs where certain lighting and visual components are made on the fly?

Ninety-nine percent are locked to timecode. And the reason for this is because if you are using the time code, you can do more. When I started, I was running a lighting console like a piano, playing every little signal. But now, if you really want to get the most out of what you design, give it to the watch.

Technologically, what we did on the Avicii tour was fascinating for me. My experience is as a musician with classical training, and my father is an architect. So, for me, everything that has to do with light and production has to be very specific. It has to be musical. I see many designs and so many shows that seem designed by a technician who let go. When people ask me things like: "How many lights do you have on the platform?" I have no idea. Not relevant It is the wrong question.

During his panel at NAMM, another Silent House designer said his industry is very wasteful. How is that?

Most tours are built at approximately 80 percent with rented rental items, and that's wonderful, but 20 percent are custom pieces that will never have other use and go to the landfill.

In the old days, they built huge assemblies that were stored for a while and then discarded. But we are not really generating the amount of landfill waste we used to do, mainly because many sets are built with video panels. If your scenario is digital, then that small video panel that was hooked on a person's matrix appears in another person's matrix next week.

That's great, and they are LED, so they don't use so much energy. There are also new moving lights that we use in the Jonas Brothers and in Tyler that are LED and are phenomenally bright. I think that in the next two years, we will have a markedly diminished carbon footprint.

What we use a lot now is energy and diesel fuel. There are many trucks, many means of transport, airplanes, tourist buses and hotel rooms.

What has been the most impressive technological development for the way you design programs?

Integration. There used to be several visual disciplines for a show: screen content, lights, set.

Now, most things can fulfill a double function or be all those things at once. I can turn on a program only with video screens. We are making sets of video screens. We can integrate the movement of video screens with the movement of the artist. The more this symbiosis emerges in a visual entity, the more flexibility I have to create different looks. So, if I can now integrate LED screens as a light source, we have now combined lighting and video.

You can see it very clearly on the Khalid Free Spirit tour.

That stage consisted of creating a small box that deploys this very thin wrapping chain. When Khalid entered, he said it was like an art installation.

There were many projectors, but we also had LED screens on top and below Khalid. Then he was completely in The set, which was interesting and presented its own set of challenges.

During a rehearsal, we touched a signal, and he covered his face and released this "Ahhhh!" We had no idea what he was reacting to. When we finished the rehearsal, I went on stage to see things and thought: "I think it's pretty good." Then, suddenly, I realize the problem and shout "Wow, stop, stop, stop, stop!" The LED floor had these really bright white light bursts, which looked good 150 feet away, but if you're on top, they're blinding. (Laughs) If I raise the output power of an LED display to 100, it's like the sun. Normally we attenuate them to approximately 20 percent of their production.

What emerging technology excites you the most?

A software called Notch. Notch has the ability to generate live visual effects in real time, which I am still convinced is some black magic because that implies huge amounts of rendering.

We can apply that to a live camera input from the stage. Then, the graphics can respond based on how someone is moving on stage. With Tyler, the Creator, I used an algorithm to control the depth of the effect based on its speed.

For other things, I wanted to appear as if I were in the rain. Normally, you simply put another layer on the rain video falling. But Notch can do real-time detection. Therefore, you can respond to a live video stream and make the drops hit your nose and explode. Or his shoulders. The notch is such a broad brush. You can do a lot with that.

I see a lot of interest in this area of ​​how to make shows more dynamic and reactive to performance.

Yes. And it's about music, not technology. It's frustrating to see people so involved in technology that they don't serve music. I want technology to refer to the vibrations of a violinist. The vibrations of the voices. We vibrate at the molecular level. The vibration of music is what dictates everything.

Are there other technologies at this time that excite you like Notch?

ARKANSAS. The idea of ​​taking a negative, which is that everyone watches programs on your phone, and make it positive. But if you can't kill him, use it.

Maybe if you look in your phone in the mailbox, you get a set of AR conditions and another if you look vertically. You can use AR to decorate a stage the way you want. Snakes could surround things, trees could grow, glass could melt, things could levitate. There is all this magic you can do with physics through the window.

And there is no reason for an artist not to monetize that. Open the brand of sponsorship and merchandise opportunities. Imagine a virtual neon sign appears for an AR merchandising position. You can buy a shirt while you're in the crowd and have it delivered to your home before the show begins.

Where do you see the future of theater production?

More integration with AR and perhaps even with AI. It would be interesting to take some information from the audience and use it to inform what is happening on stage.

Photograph by Dani Deahl / The Verge