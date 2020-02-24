How Don Sweeney improved the Bruins while receiving relief from the salary cap

%MINIFYHTML2b2588abf877c82a23b93ae3d035638511% %MINIFYHTML2b2588abf877c82a23b93ae3d035638512%

On the surface, Don Sweeney made marginal improvements by adding Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie in two separate agreements with the Anaheim Ducks. But the ramifications of Kase and Ritchie's decisions go beyond the possible ramifications of the alignment.

To begin, Don Sweeney received a much-needed cap relief in the Kase deal, which also included defensive prospect Axel Andersson, after retaining 25 percent of David Backes' remaining salary. Just 24 hours after arriving from their three-game swing in western Canada, the Bruins sent a troubled Danton Heinen to southern California for Ritchie, saving a little more than $ 1.3 million in the process.

The two agreements saved the Bruins more than $ 3.6 million in capitalization space. They could have used that for another term agreement.

They did not. Sweeney stood up after the deal with Ritchie, as key names like Chris Kreider, Kyle Palmieri and even Joe Thornton stayed with their respective clubs.

So yes, the Bruins did not acquire a marquee name. They didn't even get a player of the caliber of Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson a year ago.

Sweeney could have endured and the Bruins would remain the favorites to hoist Lord Stanley in June. The additions of Kase and Ritchie may not move the needle in their future odds, but they give the Bruins some depth in the middle of the alignment.

And again, they save space in the salary cap for new imminent deals with Torey Krug, Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork. The Bruins will have more than $ 23.7 million in projected space limit for the offseason according to Bruins Cap Space.

Updated low season cap situation. pic.twitter.com/6AszRbR98u – $ 5.2M = LTIRBruinsCapspace (@bruinscapspace) February 24, 2020

"We are trying to address our hockey needs first, and we try to do so with these two acquisitions," Sweeney said after 3 p.m. of Monday. change deadline “We have a lot to do to get there (to the Stanley Cup). Our boys, our team, have put themselves in position to hopefully take another turn, but it is one step at a time. "

Kase will probably have a chance to skate with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk every time he makes his Bruins debut. Ritchie could give the Bruins some muscle in the last six if he breaks the lineup.

The rental additions of the Bruins under Sweeney, without Johansson, were unsuccessful during their first four years at the helm. This year, he added a young and fast end and a powerful and brave physical advancement with reasonable caps and a remaining term in his current agreements.

"Without a doubt; that is what I have been doing and why I am playing well. That is what I do. I drive to the net and win record battles and I hope I can bring some victories over the net," Ritchie said in a Group quote about why you think it fits well with the Bruins. "Hopefully, I can help the team here and I will be proud to play that great game, win battles, play physical and drive safely to the net."

"I'm very happy (to be here), I'm very excited," Kase said after his first practice with his new teammates on Monday. "I think it's probably the best organization where I can be."

Separating from a first-round pick, a solid defensive outlook on Andersson and a player who still has some advantage at Danton Heinen, despite his depression throughout the season, is a bit risky. However, the tweaks on the Sweeney deadline list showed their faith in their team's chances for another long postseason race. It also provided some financial stability for its future.

“They just want to try and win. That's all they care about, "Sweeney added about the nearby Boston locker room." They care about who is in their room and who can help them win and I am very aware of that … these guys are bound to try to win. and (we need) to give them everything we can. "We're trying to see (our team) this year, next year and they're a big part of that. They want guys who are pulling in the same direction as them and as hard as everyone would do it. "