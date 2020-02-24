"Hope and despair,quot; remain four weeks after the child's disappearance

%MINIFYHTMLda301af4094b59a70b236b66f546090611% %MINIFYHTMLda301af4094b59a70b236b66f546090612%

Four weeks after the day 11-year-old Gannon Stauch disappeared, his family continued to wait for his safe return, even when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office suspended his search in the child's field.

"There is so much personal anguish on days like this," said Cynthia Coffman, the former Colorado attorney general who has been working with Gannon's parents during the effort to find their son.

The suspended search is discouraging, he said, but Gannon's parents continue to wait for him to find it.

"With uncertainty can come hope," he said. “Emotions circulate very fast. Hope and despair follow one another immediately in this situation. ”

The sheriff's office had no active search in progress on Monday, spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said. The office suspended its search efforts in southern Douglas County on Friday, after authorities spent days reviewing a 35-acre area west of Larkspur looking for Gannon, who disappeared from his home in Colorado Springs on January 27. .

Despite the change in tactics, "the investigation is progressing and continuing," Kirby said.

"Our goal is to find Gannon and bring him home and that hasn't changed," he said.

Gannon's family has not received any police report about Gannon's confirmed sightings since the day he disappeared, Coffman said. She asked that anyone with information that could take the authorities to Gannon report that information to the sheriff's office.

"It is very important for the family to thank people for looking for Gannon and for keeping their history up-to-date and fresh, and for all the people who have shared credible advice with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and we want the people keep doing it. " , "she said." And don't let Gannon become a memory, but be alive in everyone's mind and let people keep their eyes and ears open. "

Gannon was reported missing by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, on January 27 and was initially classified as a runaway child. Letecia Stauch told authorities that she had last seen Gannon when she went for a walk to a friend's house.

The case became a case of a missing and endangered child three days later due to Gannon's age, the medications he needed and the time he was away, Kirby said.

A week after the boy disappeared, a family neighbor shared a surveillance video from his home with the media, which he said showed Gannon left his home on January 27 with a relative, and then showed the relative who was returning without the child four hours later.

In a later statement to Fox31, Letecia Stauch said she had gone shopping with Gannon that day and that he returned home with her despite what the video seemed to show.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has not commented on the video, except to say that it is part of the ongoing investigation. Kirby said Monday that the sheriff's office has no suspicion of Gannon's disappearance.

Coffman said that when he spent time with Gannon's parents, Albert Stauch and Landen Hiott, he learned about Gannon. The boy told cheesy jokes, he liked technology and video games.

"When his parents talk about him, it's not just about what he likes to do, but what he will want to do when he returns home," he said.