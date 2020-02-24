Hong Kong says it will begin evacuating Wuhan residents

HONG KONG – The Hong Kong government, which has faced increasing demands to evacuate its residents from mainland China after one died of the coronavirus, said Monday it would start bringing people from downtown Hubei Province of the outbreak
Thousands of Hong Kong residents have not been able to return after much of Hubei was closed last month. Their concerns increased when officials said Sunday that a 77-year-old Hong Kong man who was infected with the coronavirus had died in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei.
Hong Kong lawmakers had demanded to know why some Hong Kong residents in Japan were taken home on chartered flights last week, while others remained trapped in mainland China.
"We know it was not just a decision of the Hong Kong government," said Ivan Choy, a professor of political science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "It was also a decision of the Japanese and continental governments."
More than a dozen countries have evacuated Wuhan citizens. But Beijing complained that the United States' measures to get its citizens and diplomats out of the city had created a panic. He showed little interest in letting the people of Hong Kong join the exodus.
Hong Kong is part of China, but operates under a "one country, two systems,quot; model, with its own local government, courts and border controls. Despite the city's autonomy, its inability to evacuate residents before was a clear reminder of Beijing's highest authority.
The Hong Kong government said it had received more than 1,400 requests for help from Hubei, involving 2,700 people in more than three dozen cities in the province. Many of them traveled to the area before the Lunar New Year, only to be isolated when Wuhan and other cities were blocked a month ago.
James To, a pro-democratic legislator in Hong Kong who has been helping more than a dozen residents stranded in Hubei, said many were angry that foreigners had been able to leave the area while they couldn't.
"They thought that other countries have evacuated their citizens, and all have left, but why is the Hong Kong government like that?" Mr. To said. Some were also anxious about what could happen the longer they stayed, including the fear of being arrested as a suspicious case and being placed in isolation in local facilities, where they could later become infected.
A Hong Kong resident trapped in Wuhan is 36 weeks pregnant. Your 3-year-old son has heart disease and will undergo an examination in Hong Kong next month.
Her husband said in a voice message shared by Mr. To's office that the family had not been able to return to Hong Kong after Wuhan closed their roads, and had not ventured outdoors for more than a month.
"What worries us is that the birth would not take place without problems and we could not receive the necessary treatment," said the husband, who only revealed his family's last name, Chan. "We hope the government will take us back as quickly as possible."
The evacuation will begin in Wuhan before bringing people from other cities of Hubei, and the process will give priority to pregnant women, students and people with chronic diseases, officials said Monday.
It has been confirmed that ten Hong Kong residents in Hubei have coronavirus infections, including one in critical condition and another who has been discharged.
The Hong Kong government said it believed that organizing the return of Hubei residents was "of great importance." But he admitted that there were logistical challenges, with some people located in remote cities.
"It can take eight to 10 hours by car from these cities to Wuhan," the government said in a statement sent via email. "This situation is unique as citizens of other countries have stayed mainly in Wuhan or nearby areas."
Carrie Lam, executive director of Hong Kong, said the city had given priority to helping residents in places affected by the coronavirus, regardless of whether they were in mainland China or abroad.
"There are different circumstances, and the entire province of Hubei is now at a very critical stage to face this epidemic," he said last week. “All public transport was stopped and it would be very difficult to organize local transport, etc. But we are not giving up at all. "
The government also said it needed to make sure there were enough bunk beds in the city's quarantine sites. A delicate subject in Hong Kong. Hong Kong residents who were on the contaminated Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan were expected to occupy much of the space currently available.
Of the 352 residents of Hong Kong who had been on the ship, more than 200 returned to the city last week and were in quarantine. Another 68 Hong Kong passengers were among the 634 confirmed cases on the ship and were being treated in Japan.
Hong Kong has 79 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, including three people who were Diamond Princess passengers, officials said Monday. Two people in Hong Kong died of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
After protests and a strike by medical workers, Hong Kong closed several of its border crossings with mainland China. Now it requires that travelers from the continent undergo a quarantine of 14 days, which has drastically reduced arrivals.
John Lee, the Hong Kong security secretary, announced new restrictions on Monday. Non-Hong Kong residents who travel from South Korea, or who have traveled to South Korea in the past two weeks, will be denied entry to Hong Kong as of Tuesday, he said.
Mr. To, the pro-democratic legislator, said that the majority of Hong Kong residents in Hubei with whom he had spoken visited their relatives and in-laws during the Lunar New Year. Most wanted to be repatriated as soon as possible, he said, except in rare cases, including a man from Hong Kong who felt safer in a small village of 1,000 people who had cut off contact with the outside world.
He added that the most urgent case he dealt with was that of a man who needed his daily medications after an angioplasty. Following the prescription rules, the Hong Kong Department of Health initially refused to send your medication during the first few weeks. The authorities inside Hubei had told him to try to get his recipes locally, an impossible task in the closed region, To said. The Hong Kong Department of Health finally sent him the medications.