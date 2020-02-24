Hong Kong says it will begin evacuating Wuhan residents

HONG KONG – The Hong Kong government, which has faced increasing demands to evacuate its residents from mainland China after one died of the coronavirus, said Monday it would start bringing people from downtown Hubei Province of the outbreak

Thousands of Hong Kong residents have not been able to return after much of Hubei was closed last month. Their concerns increased when officials said Sunday that a 77-year-old Hong Kong man who was infected with the coronavirus had died in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei.

Hong Kong lawmakers had demanded to know why some Hong Kong residents in Japan were taken home on chartered flights last week, while others remained trapped in mainland China.

"We know it was not just a decision of the Hong Kong government," said Ivan Choy, a professor of political science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "It was also a decision of the Japanese and continental governments."