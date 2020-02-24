Heather Elizabeth Parkhurst will look for a new home for the Pit Bull dog that destroyed her

The actress of & # 39; Beverly Hills Cop III & # 39; and his fiance have already contacted Vanderpump Dogs, the Blair Foundation and Pit Bulls for Parolee after a violent outburst of the nine-month-old canine.

Up News Info –

Actress Heather Elizabeth Parkhurst He will again house one of his pit bulls after his arm is injured.

The "Beverly Hills Cop III" star is finding a new home for her nine-month-old canine Shorty, after she attacked the actress at her home in West Hollywood earlier this month, her fiance Mark Nason told TMZ.

While they initially planned to stay with both dogs, Heather and Mark have already contacted three different organizations, with Vanderpump Dogs, the Blair Foundation and Pit Bulls for Parolees, each of which offers to work with Shorty after the violent outbreak.

Heather was stroking the puppy when her other pit bull, the eight-year-old Buddha, seemed jealous and growled. The two dogs threw themselves against each other, but Heather's right hand and arm were caught in the middle of the violent incident.

The "Alpha dog"The actress was rushed to the hospital to treat her wounds, which included broken bones in her hand, broken ligaments and other deep cuts all over her arm.

According to Mark, the star will require a year of therapy to recover.