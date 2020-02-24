Hayden Panettiere praises the former Wladimir Klitschko's parenting skills

%MINIFYHTML86f9f3b2d7a53a97f01ffa73cb9c376511% %MINIFYHTML86f9f3b2d7a53a97f01ffa73cb9c376512%

WENN / Patrick Hoffmann

Just over a week after her boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested for allegedly beating her, the former actress of & # 39; Heroes & # 39; He gets excited about a photo of his ex-partner with his five-year-old daughter.

Up News Info

Hayden Panettiere sprouted on his ex Wladimir KlitschkoThe ability to raise his children, calling him the "best father of all" for his daughter days after her boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested for allegedly hitting the actress.

The former couple shares their five-year-old daughter Kaya with the young man who lives in Ukraine with the 43-year-old boxer. And when Wladimir shared photos of the father-daughter duo online, the first one "Heroes"The actress could not help talking about the beautiful photos.

In a couple of tweets published on Sunday (February 23), Hayden called Kaya "stunner" as he had his face painted like a tiger, before sharing a second click of the couple dancing in front of a ball backdrop. mirror, adorned by balloons and confetti.

"The best father of all," he wrote in the caption.

Compliments come after the actress's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, 30, was arrested in connection with domestic violence after a Valentine's Day (February 14) incident in Jackson, Wyoming.

Police said they hit the 30-year-old actress with "a clenched fist on the right side of the face" in the middle of an argument, according to TMZ.

He was hired in connection with the domestic battery and interfering with a police officer, and then released on a bail of $ 5,000 (£ 3,862). Hickerson was previously arrested for domestic violence in May 2019 after a binge discussion with the actress.