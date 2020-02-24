Hayden Panettiere calls former Wladimir Klitschko the best father

Hayden Panettiere have some kind words for your ex Wladimir Klitschko.

The 30-year-old actress recently tweeted a photo of the 43-year-old boxer from her 5-year-old daughter. Kaya. The sweet snapshot seemed to show the father-daughter duo dancing in front of a bright backdrop with colorful balloons.

"The best father of all,quot;, the Nashville Star captioned the photo.

According to The Daily MailPanettiere also shared a picture of her daughter wearing an adorable face paint and wrote "stunning,quot; next to the image.

However, fans could not see the beautiful photos for a long time. Panettiere quickly deleted the tweets.

In addition to sharing and deleting the images, Panettiere became involved with some of his followers, including a social media user who asked if Panettiere was okay.

"Always good," the celebrity replied along with a smiling emoji.

Panettiere and Klitschko separated in 2018 after almost a decade together.

The former couple, who was once engaged, welcomed their daughter in 2014. Since then, they have protected the little one from the spotlight and rarely share photos of Kaya on social media.