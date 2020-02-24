Have the Iranians lost faith in politics? The | Middle East

%MINIFYHTML573c88074de01138091da31dea6a5b0a11% %MINIFYHTML573c88074de01138091da31dea6a5b0a12%

The uncompromising are ready for radical gains in Iran's parliamentary elections, but they seem to have less popular support.

Electoral participation in Friday's polls was the lowest since the 1979 revolution.

That despite the fact that the supreme leader of Iran urges people to cast their vote as a religious duty, to show resistance against the sanctions of the United States.

Conservatives are now expected to have the advantage in parliament. And the reformists, who had pressed for a greater commitment to the West, have weakened.

Some say that many Iranians are not happy with their government and feel discouraged from voting.

With more than 7,000 potential candidates disqualified, voter options were limited.

So how will Tehran deal with what seems to be increasing public discontent?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Mostafa Khoshcheshm – Chief Editor of the Fars News Agency

Arron Merat: Iranian analyst and former correspondent for The Economist in Tehran

Mahjoob Zweiri – Director of the Gulf Studies Center at the University of Qatar

Source: Al Jazeera News