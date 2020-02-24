Harvey Weinstein hospitalized hours after conviction in case of rape

Harvey weinsteinHe is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in New York City, E! The news can confirm.

Variety He reports that the former film producer, who was convicted in two of the five charges against him on Monday, was on his way to jail on Rikers Island when he began complaining of chest pains. Weinstein was admitted to Bellevue Hospital, which has its own prison room.

%MINIFYHTML988390b4357aa5cf2810437cb715626913% %MINIFYHTML988390b4357aa5cf2810437cb715626914%

A jury of seven men and five women found Weinstein, 67, guilty of two charges, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found innocent on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in the first degree.

%MINIFYHTML988390b4357aa5cf2810437cb715626915% %MINIFYHTML988390b4357aa5cf2810437cb715626916%

Weinstein, who was previously on bail, will remain in jail until his sentence on March 11.

His lawyer Donna Rotunno, called the sentence "bittersweet." By The Hollywood reporterRotunno told reporters out of court that Weinstein's legal team would "absolutely appeal,quot; the verdict.