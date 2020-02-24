Harvey Weinstein hospitalized hours after conviction in case of rape

Harvey weinsteinHe is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in New York City, E! The news can confirm.
Variety He reports that the former film producer, who was convicted in two of the five charges against him on Monday, was on his way to jail on Rikers Island when he began complaining of chest pains. Weinstein was admitted to Bellevue Hospital, which has its own prison room.
A jury of seven men and five women found Weinstein, 67, guilty of two charges, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found innocent on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in the first degree.
Weinstein, who was previously on bail, will remain in jail until his sentence on March 11.
His lawyer Donna Rotunno, called the sentence "bittersweet." By The Hollywood reporterRotunno told reporters out of court that Weinstein's legal team would "absolutely appeal,quot; the verdict.
"Harvey is very strong," he said. "Harvey is incredibly strong. He took him as a man. He knows we will continue to fight for him and he knows that this is not over."
He also recalled: "All he said again and again was:" I am innocent. I'm innocent. How could this happen in the United States? I'm innocent. I'm innocent ".
The organization Time & # 39; s Up and several other celebrities also spoke publicly about the verdict.
"This trial, and today's jury decision, marks a new era of justice, not only for Silence Breakers, who expressed themselves with great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse and aggression at work." Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the TIME & # 39; S UP Foundation, said in a statement.
Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison. He still faces four counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles.