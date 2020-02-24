Harvey Weinstein hospitalized for chest pains after a guilty verdict

%MINIFYHTMLb70aba64fc026dab76116522c51c1d5011% %MINIFYHTMLb70aba64fc026dab76116522c51c1d5012%

The dishonored movie mogul, who was supposed to be taken to jail on Rikers Island, was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after complaining of chest pains.

Harvey Weinstein was rushed to the hospital, hours after the jury found him guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual acts in the first degree. The 67-year-old man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Monday, February 24 after complaining of chest pains, according to his representative.

The former film producer was supposed to be transferred to jail on Rikers Island, where he will wait for his sentence on March 11. According to Variety, while Bellevue Hospital is primarily a psychiatric hospital, it also serves as a hospital for inmates.

On Monday night, Weinstein's lawyer, Rotunno, said during an interview with Fox News that his client would receive medical attention at any penitentiary where he ended up, as he was held. He mentioned that he had heart palpitations on Monday, although he did not reveal that he was admitted to the hospital with chest pains.

Weinstein had been free on $ 2 million bail before Monday's conviction, but Judge James Burke ordered him to remain in jail until his sentence. His lawyer, Donna Rotunno, appealed to the judge to allow him to remain free, reasoning that he recently did not succeed in back surgery and requires injections to avoid becoming blind. However, the judge did not move and handed it to Rikers. He was taken away from the courtroom in handcuffs after the verdict was announced.

Although Weinstein was found guilty of two charges, he was acquitted of two other charges of predatory sexual assault and one of rape in the first degree since jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on those charges. He faces five to 29 years in prison.

Rose McGowan Y Mira Sorvino, who had been part of the 2017 exhibitions in which Weinstein was first accused of being a serial sexual predator, rejoiced over his conviction for sexual assault. "Today, because of the brave women who discovered his deepest pain for the world to see, he is on Riker & # 39; s Island (prison)," said McGowan, a student of "Enchanted." "For once, he will not be sitting comfortably. For once, he will know what it is to have the power around his neck."

Sorvino added: "Harvey Weinstein has damaged many of our lives, even in our nightmares, long after he initially did what he did to each of us. We have finally regained that power. And we have exposed his evil and others like him." . , true ugliness. It will rot in jail as it deserves and we will begin to close something. "