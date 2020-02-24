Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault, rape | News

A jury in the United States on Monday found Harvey Weinstein guilty of two charges in an explosive trial that saw several women testify that the former film producer sexually assaulted them.

Weinstein was convicted of criminal sexual acts for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi in his department in 2006 and for the rape in a woman's third degree in 2013. The jury found him innocent of the most serious charges, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in life imprisonment

The verdict followed weeks of often heartbreaking and terribly graphic testimonies of a series of accusers who talked about rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and those are Weinstein's Hollywood excuses on how the casting couch works.

