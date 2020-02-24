Harvey Weinstein found guilty on charges of criminal sexual act and rape

The jury in the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct trial in New York has pleaded guilty to the disgraced Hollywood producer in two of the five charges for which he was charged. The jury found Weinstein guilty of a charge of rape in the third degree and a charge of criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Weinstein faced a total of five charges: a charge of rape in the first degree, a charge of rape in the third degree, a charge of criminal sexual act and two charges of predatory sexual assault.

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein is convicted of a criminal sexual act and rape at his trial in New York, but cleared of the most serious charge of predatory sexual assault. Follow the live updates: https://t.co/A9FkZvbNXz pic.twitter.com/86Vb00N25G – CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 24, 2020

However, Weinstein was found innocent of the charge of rape in the first degree and the two charges of predatory sexual assault. Those charges were the most serious and entailed the most severe sentences of up to life imprisonment.

According to Deadline, the jury reached a verdict on the fifth day of deliberations. On Friday afternoon, jurors sent a note to the judge asking if they could reach a standstill in the two charges of predatory sexual assault. Finally, Weinstein was found not guilty of those charges.

The jury of five women and seven men found Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape of the prosecutor Jessica Mann, and was also convicted of criminal sexual assault against the accuser Mimi Haley.

The jury could not convict Weinstein on the two charges of predatory sexual assault because they did not find him guilty of attacking Haley and Annabella Sciorra. Predatory sexual assault is a charge that demonstrates a pattern of behavior, and the jury rejected that argument from prosecutors.

Harvey Weinstein is being sent to jail immediately to await his sentence. Follow the live updates: https: //t.co/jYKOaIJzk4 – The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2020

The third degree rape charge is a class E felony in New York and comes with a maximum sentence of four years. However, the charge of criminal sexual act is a Class B felony and comes with a sentence of up to 25 years.

Harvey Weinstein will be sentenced on March 11 and Fox news Judge Andrew Napolitno expects Weinstein, 67, to receive a sentence of at least 15 years in prison. He was immediately arrested and will wait in jail without bail for his sentence. Weinstein also faces charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles, California, and that case is expected to move forward next month.

