Harvey Weinstein convicted of two charges, including criminal sexual assault and rape in the third degree

On Monday, a jury of 7 men and 5 women was finally able to reach a verdict at the Harvey Weinstein trial. The former movie magnate was found guilty of two of the five criminal charges.

He was convicted of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree. According to The Hollywood reporter, the jury was able to reach a verdict on the charge of sexual assault based on a testimony provided by Miriam Haley, who was a production assistant for "Project Runway." They were able to reach a verdict on the rape charge based on the testimony given by aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein was arrested without bail against his lawyer's request after the verdict. He will be officially sentenced on March 11.th.

He faces up to 25 years for the conviction of sexual assault, and 18 months to 4 years for the conviction for rape in the third degree.

Last week, the jury seemed to be at a standstill in two of the charges Weinstein had faced, one of which was predatory sexual assault.

After the announcement of the verdict, Judge James Burke told the jury: “Thank you for the care and concentration, the concern and the attention you have given to your deliberations. Now you are fired. You can leave the courtroom.

Harvey Weinstein also faces four charges in Los Angeles County.

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/thr-esq/harvey-weinstein-found-guilty-1279731