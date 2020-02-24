Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape: time is up, the stars speak

John Minchillo / AP / Shutterstock
Harvey weinstein He has been convicted of two counts of rape at his trial in New York City.
The former Hollywood producer was convicted of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree, a jury announced Monday after reaching a verdict. Weinstein, after a two-year trial, was found innocent on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in the first degree.
Weinstein, who has denied all claims of non-consensual sex, was convicted of rape in the third degree of Jessica Mann. The 67-year-old man was also convicted of a charge of criminal sexual act in the first degree of Mimi haleyi.
In response to the news of the verdict, the Time & # 39; s Up movement and many celebrities have talked about the producer's beliefs.
"This trial, and today's jury's decision, marks a new era of justice, not only for the Silence Breakers, who spoke with great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse and aggression at work." Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the TIME & # 39; S UP Foundation, said Monday.
"We have a debt of gratitude to Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff and Lauren Young and all the Silence Breakers for their bravery and resolve in facing this man in court," Tchen continued. "We continue to believe them, all of them, and we remain in solidarity with them."
He concluded his post with this message: "As we celebrate this historic moment, our struggle to fix the broken system that has allowed serial abusers like Harvey Weinstein to abuse women in the first place continues. Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should keep in mind: there is no going back. "
Let's take a look at more reactions to the Weinstein verdict:
Ashley Judd "For the women who testified in this case, and walked through a traumatic hell, they made a public service to girls and women everywhere, thanks #ConvictWeinstein #Guilty."
Rosanna Arquette: "Thanks to the brave women who have testified and the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense. We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and to make it easier for people report their violations. "
Ellen Barkin: "Harvey Weinstein is currently going to jail. These are the women who locked him up … Mimi Haleyi Jessica Mann Annabella Sciorra Dawn Dunning Lauren Young Tarale Wulff."
Mira Sorvino "The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #Weinsteinguilty,quot;
Alyssa Milano "With cards historically stacked against survivors in our existing legal system, this is a victory for survivors everywhere, and a testament to the progress our movement has made."
Rose McGowan: "Today is a powerful day and a great step forward in collective healing," the actress said in a statement. "20 years ago I decided to come after HW bc. I heard about him doing this to someone else and someone else, and today, because of the brave women who have endured his deepest pain for the world to see, he is on Rikers Island For once he won't be sitting comfortably, and he'll know what it is like to have the power wrapped around his neck. Today is not a referendum on MeToo. It's about taking out the trash, but here we are. We achieved a great cultural change. with what happened, the garbage man came today, and all the girls and toddlers in this world can one day have a voice, only 2% of rapes in this world, see a conviction, it is strange to feel the privilege to have a voice after being violated, but here we are. I think we can be better in this world, as people and as humans, and we are one more step in that direction. "
Reese witherspoon: "The historic victory of Weinstein's trial today is a testament to the courage and resistance of the #SilenceBreakers, and a victory for survivors everywhere," the actress tweeted. "This is just the beginning. Join @ TIMESUPNOW's fight for safety, fairness and justice in all workplaces."
Roxane Gay "May Harvey Weinstein spend the rest of his life behind bars, thinking of all the terrible crimes he committed against women and can find some peace in his punishment," the author tweeted.
Ronan Farrow "The result of today's Harvey Weinstein trial in New York is the result of the decision of several women to appear before journalists and prosecutors at great cost and personal risk," the journalist tweeted. "Please keep those women in your thoughts today."
%MINIFYHTMLf53d092893b743c82510e8006867be8917%