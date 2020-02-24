Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape: time is up, the stars speak

Harvey weinstein He has been convicted of two counts of rape at his trial in New York City.

%MINIFYHTMLf53d092893b743c82510e8006867be8913% %MINIFYHTMLf53d092893b743c82510e8006867be8914%

The former Hollywood producer was convicted of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree, a jury announced Monday after reaching a verdict. Weinstein, after a two-year trial, was found innocent on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in the first degree.

%MINIFYHTMLf53d092893b743c82510e8006867be8915% %MINIFYHTMLf53d092893b743c82510e8006867be8916%

Weinstein, who has denied all claims of non-consensual sex, was convicted of rape in the third degree of Jessica Mann. The 67-year-old man was also convicted of a charge of criminal sexual act in the first degree of Mimi haleyi.

In response to the news of the verdict, the Time & # 39; s Up movement and many celebrities have talked about the producer's beliefs.

"This trial, and today's jury's decision, marks a new era of justice, not only for the Silence Breakers, who spoke with great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse and aggression at work." Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the TIME & # 39; S UP Foundation, said Monday.