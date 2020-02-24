Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in the New York City trial

Harvey weinsteinFate was decided after spending years in and out of the courtroom.

On Monday, a jury of seven men and five women came to a verdict in the 2-year trial. The dishonored Hollywood producer, who has been the subject of dozens of several public accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior since the New York Times Y The New Yorker Published sequential reports in 2017, he was convicted on two charges, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found innocent on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in the first degree.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Prosecutors rested their case on February 6, after the court heard the testimony of six women, two of whom were allegedly attacked by Weinstein and for which he faced charges. The remaining four women were asked to testify to show that Weinstein acted in a "pattern of sexual predation."

The defense, on the other hand, tried to discredit its accusers, claiming that they were willing to participate in sexual acts. A defense witness even claimed accuser Jessica Mann "He spoke very well,quot; of Weinstein.