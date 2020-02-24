Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in the New York City trial

Julio Cortez / AP / Shutterstock
Harvey weinsteinFate was decided after spending years in and out of the courtroom.
On Monday, a jury of seven men and five women came to a verdict in the 2-year trial. The dishonored Hollywood producer, who has been the subject of dozens of several public accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior since the New York Times Y The New Yorker Published sequential reports in 2017, he was convicted on two charges, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found innocent on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in the first degree.
Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.
Prosecutors rested their case on February 6, after the court heard the testimony of six women, two of whom were allegedly attacked by Weinstein and for which he faced charges. The remaining four women were asked to testify to show that Weinstein acted in a "pattern of sexual predation."
The defense, on the other hand, tried to discredit its accusers, claiming that they were willing to participate in sexual acts. A defense witness even claimed accuser Jessica Mann "He spoke very well,quot; of Weinstein.
Weinstein's team rested their case without the 67-year-old taking the position to testify. In doing so, the prosecution did not have the opportunity to question him.
"Weinstein can avoid testifying in the criminal trial, but he will not be granted that right in his civil trials," lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement, representing several of the alleged victims. "I love the day I can interrogate him and ask him to answer for the mistakes he has made against so many women."
Weinstein's legal battle began in May 2018 when he was arrested and charged in New York City and, days later, charged by a grand jury. According to the district attorney's office, the case was based on an alleged violation that took place in 2013. In New York, he has been charged with five charges: two for rape, one for forced oral sex and two for predatory sexual assault. In June 2018, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to the charges.
With this case now closed, Weinstein will probably return to Los Angeles, where he also faces four counts of sexual assault. He is accused of allegedly raping an unidentified woman in his hotel room and allegedly sexually assaulting a different woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite the following night. Both acts allegedly took place in February 2013. Weinstein has not yet formally filed a guilty plea in Los Angeles.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.