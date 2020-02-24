%MINIFYHTML573c88074de01138091da31dea6a5b0a11% %MINIFYHTML573c88074de01138091da31dea6a5b0a12%

Hannibal Buress, a stand-up, actor and writer known for his work on "Broad City," "The Eric Andre Show,quot; and "30 Rock," will present a free show at the Comedy Works center tonight.

The "emerging event,quot; at 10:15 p.m. follow the weekly Comedy Works "Thick Skin,quot; program at 8 p.m. Tickets for the Buress show at 1226 15th St. on Monday, February 24, with Al Jackson and DJ Tony Trimm, are available on the Buress website or by sending a text message to 312-584-5839.

Just before the holidays, Buress also announced his first music and comedy event, Isola Fest, in Isola, Miss., May 22-24, according to a press release. The lineup has not been announced.

In addition to his writing and acting roles, Buress rose to fame in 2014 after a routine about Bill Cosby, who was still accused (but not convicted) of sexual assault against several women, and how ridiculous it was that the old comic had not been prosecuted for his crimes.

Buress, however, has remained irritable on the subject, and his publicists request that interviewers not mention the subject (even for an interview offered to Up News Info for tonight's show).

Buress has also discussed with critics and journalists about his salary issuance and other issues. He even scoffed at the Eastern Eastern University of Eastern Illinois University in one of his albums (in the song "Wack Writing," from "Animal Furnace,quot; 2012).

