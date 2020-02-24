Halle Berry, 53, is in a bad mood in a photo of impeccable and ageless white swimsuit where she is resting by the pool

Halle Berry has been very busy lately with her fitness career and merchandising line, so she finally decided to take a well-deserved vacation.

The Oscar-winning two and 53-year-old mother shared a dazzling photo where she showed her spectacular body in a one-piece swimsuit.

The fitness expert is using a couple of killer tones and has her long hair cascading over her shoulders.

A fan said: "Everywhere you are so beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘”

Another commenter said: “Nice! Parece It seems to feel amazing! I was about to hit my mat ❤ I love it when Halley appears in my feedHappy Friday. ❤ "

This sponsor declared: "Berry strong 💪💪 🙏 by the way, my mother is a berry on her father's side,quot;.

Before going on vacation, he shared some motivational photos of exercises and said: “Stretch for another special #FitnessFriday! In today's episode of #PHITTalks, @peterleethomas and I are full of Zen, answering your questions about conscious meditation, yoga and stretching. Beginners, WELCOME! True peace comes from daily practice and the will to change, and we will present some tools from the Halle Berry rē • spin collection to help you in that practice! Find more stories and give love to that body! Can't wait to see the collection? Find our pieces at @tjmaxx, @rossdressforless, @marshalls and @burlingtonstyle, and don't forget to tag #RespinByHalleBerry and show us what you find! Happy Friday ♥ ️ ”

She wrote for another: “Welcome to an EXTRA special edition of #FitnessFriday !! During the last two years, you have appeared, appeared and shared this crazy fitness adventure with @peterleethomas and with me! I am eternally grateful for you, and I wanted to create something extra special to celebrate our two years together. I am excited to announce my first gymnastics collection NEVER, rē • spin by Halle Berry! To present the collection, @peterleethomas and I will be doing #PHITTalks in a row using rē • spin pieces, and this week? We are talking about the topic that you all CAN NOT stop asking: Basic work! Watch the stories for more. Can't wait to see the collection? Find it at @tjmaxx, @rossdressforless, @marshalls and @burlingtonstyle stores across the US UU., And don't forget to tag #RespinByHalleBerry and show us what you find! Happy Friday ♥ ️ ".

Ad

Halle has surprised many with his new career.



Post views:

0 0