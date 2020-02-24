Hailey Bieber says birth control pills wreaked havoc on her skin

%MINIFYHTML72dfecd44a478e997de1acfecd2863f011% %MINIFYHTML72dfecd44a478e997de1acfecd2863f012%

Hailey Bieber is known for her beautiful complexion, but she is letting people know that her journey to beautiful skin has been a journey. Speaking to People magazine, Hailey revealed that he began taking birth control pills several years ago for the first time in his life. When he started taking hormones, he noticed a change in his skin. Hailey's experience is common, where women may find that hormonal changes (either as a result of natural or artificial origins) can wreak havoc on the skin. A woman may discover that she develops acne related to hormones in various periods of her life, well beyond her adolescence. It seems that this is what Hailey experienced, but fortunately for the beautiful 23-year-old model, she was able to address the problem and solve it.

Speaking to People magazine, Hailey stated the following about her skin changes after taking the pill.

"(My skin was like) Ahh, what is going on? I ended up discovering that my contraceptive method was increasing the level of one of my hormones. I thought:" That's rude! ", But I understood. I think everyone goes through a journey with your skin. "

You can see a photo of Hailey Beiber and her beautiful skin while sharing with her 25.2 million Instagram followers below.

As a model, hopefully Hailey Bieber gets heavy with makeup. She also stated that, as a BareMinerals ambassador, she has always believed in having a natural makeup look. She revealed that she doesn't like to use the contour and likes to use products like BareMinerals that accentuate her natural beauty without dramatically changing her appearance.

Hailey said the following.

"I always have a natural look. Some girls look amazing with a full outline, but as I grew up, I realized that it's not right for me."

Here are some more photos of Hailey's modeling for Elle. Even when modeling, it often shows a natural beauty rather than an overly invented appearance.

What do you think of Hailey Bieber's experience with birth control pills?

Have you ever experienced hormones wreaking havoc on your skin? Do you agree with Hailey Bieber that you have traveled with your skin?



