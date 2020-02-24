Guilty of 2 charges, not guilty of more serious charges – Up News Info New York

%MINIFYHTML4999a7617570279aaa43eab9879d1b4b11% %MINIFYHTML4999a7617570279aaa43eab9879d1b4b12%

– Harvey Weinstein is behind bars after jurors convicted him of two out of five charges in his rape and sexual assault trial.

The 67-year-old woman was convicted of a charge of criminal sexual act and a charge of rape in the third degree. He was acquitted of the most serious charges, including two charges of predatory sexual assault and a charge of rape in the first degree.

After the verdict, Judge James Burke revoked Weinstein's bail and the Hollywood tycoon was unfortunately arrested. Defense attorney Arthur Aidala told Alice Gainer of CBS2 that he said: "I am innocent,quot; when he was handcuffed.

The sentence was set for March 11. The criminal sexual act entails a maximum of 25 years, and rape in the third degree entails a maximum of four years.

LOOK: Manhattan DA Cy Vance reacts to Weinstein's verdict

At a press conference, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance listed the names of prosecutors and accusers, saying that women "changed the course of history in the fight against sexual violence."

"These are eight women who introduced our justice system in the 21st century by stating that rape is rape and sexual assault is sexual assault, whatever happens," he added.

Weinstein was accused of raping Jessica Mann inside a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcing a sexual act with Mimi Haley in 2006.

The jury of seven men and five women also heard the testimony of four additional accusers: Annabella Sciorra, Tarale Wulff, Dawn Dunning and Lauren Marie Young.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN TEST

Although Sciorra's rape claim since the early 1990s was passed the statute of limitations, it was part of the predatory sexual assault charges to show a pattern of behavior.

Late on Friday afternoon, jurors sent a note asking if they could reach a standstill in those two charges if they were unanimous in the other three.

As Gainer reports, the divided verdict suggests that jurors believed the accusations of Mann and Haley, but doubted Sciorra's testimony.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents Haley, Sciorra and Young, called her clients "role models in courage." She said Sciorra is "absolutely one of the bravest women I know."

LOOK: Attorney Gloria Allred reacts to Weinstein's verdict

"She sacrificed so much – privacy – she spent so much time, went through a lot, just for the cause of justice," said Allred.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty and said that any sexual encounter was agreed upon. His defense team tried to discredit the accusers, showing that some continued to contact Weinstein or had consensual meetings with him after the alleged incidents.

Dozens of women have accused the 67-year-old woman of inappropriate sexual behavior, which caused the #MeToo Movement. He now faces additional charges in Los Angeles, involving Young and another accuser.