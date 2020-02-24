Greyhound ending immigration controls on buses – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Greyhound, based in Dallas, the largest bus company in the country, says it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a court order to board their buses for routine immigration checks.

The company's announcement came a week after The Associated Press reported a leaked Border Patrol memo confirming that agents cannot board private buses without the consent of the bus company. Greyhound had previously insisted that, although he did not like immigration controls, he had no choice under federal law to allow them.

In an email statement, the company said it would notify the Department of Homeland Security that it does not give its consent for unjustified searches on its buses or in terminal areas that are not open to the public, such as the company's offices or any area that a person needs an access ticket.

Greyhound said it would provide updated training to its drivers and bus station employees regarding the new policy, and that it would place stickers on all its buses clearly indicating that it does not accept searches.

"Our main concern is the safety of our customers and team members, and we are confident that these changes will lead to a better experience for all parties involved," the statement said.

The US Customs and Border Protection Office. UU., Which includes the Border Patrol, did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Greyhound has faced pressure from the American Civil Liberties Union, immigrant rights activists and Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson to stop allowing bus sweeps within 160 kilometers of a border or international coast. In many cases, the buses that were being reviewed did not cross or approach an international limit.

Critics say the practice is intimidating and discriminatory and has become more common under President Donald Trump. Border Patrol arrests videotaped by other passengers have generated criticism, and Greyhound faces a lawsuit in California alleging that he violated consumer protection laws by facilitating raids.

"We are pleased to see Greyhound clearly communicate that he does not accept racial profiling and harassment on his buses," said Andrea Flores, deputy director of policy for the ACLU Division of Equality, in an email. "By protecting its customers and employees, Greyhound is sending a message that prioritizes the communities it serves."

Ferguson said in an email that his office will follow up with Greyhound to ensure compliance.

"Greyhound's announcement today confirms what should have been obvious to the company since I contacted them a year ago: it has the power and responsibility to defend its customers, who suffered for too long because of Greyhound's indifference to suspicion of CBP- less bus raids and harassment, ”he said.

The Border Patrol has insisted that it does not profile passengers based on their appearance, but asks all passengers whether they are citizens or legally in the country. The agency says bus controls are an important way to discover human trafficking, narcotics and illegal immigration.

Some other bus companies, such as Jefferson Lines, which operates in 14 states, and MTRWestern, which operates in the Pacific Northwest, have already taken similar measures to those announced by Greyhound. Flores said the ACLU will continue to pressure others to follow their example.

The memo obtained by the AP was dated January 28, addressed to all major patrol agents and signed by the then Chief of the Border Patrol, Carla Provost, just before retiring. It confirms the legal position that Greyhound critics have taken: that the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution prevents agents from boarding buses and questioning passengers without a court order or the company's consent.

"When carrying out transport checks on a bus at locations that are not control points, the agent must demonstrate that he or she obtained access to the bus with the consent of the company owner or one of the company's employees," indicates the memo The actions of an agent while on the bus "would not cause a reasonable person to believe that he or she cannot end the meeting with the agent."

Greyhound previously argued that jurisprudence, including a 1973 Supreme Court decision, did not extend Fourth Amendment protections to commercial carriers.

