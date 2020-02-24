Gordon Elliott looks at Andy Dufresne chasing career | Racing news





Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott is looking forward to the day Andy Dufresne goes through the fences.

The highly promoted six-year-old boy met his second obstacle loss at Naas on Sunday when he didn't give Jason The Militant 6 pounds in a second grade.

Elliott did not enter Andy Dufresne at the Cheltenham Festival this year, and decided to stay closer to home.

"I'm always disappointed when they beat you, but he was giving weight to everything," said Elliott.

"Mark (Walsh) said he hit a flat patch, but then he kept galloping and couldn't lift it after the line.

"It will be a good horse to jump fences. It's just a horse's hoof."

Elliott had a winner on the card in the form of Farouk D & # 39; Alene on the bumper

"It's a raw horse and one for the future. It will have an entrance for Cheltenham, but it should be easy for him," said Elliott.

"It's a fair horse and two and a half miles will be in his street. Jamie (Codd) said he gave him the railing to let the other horse pass and give him something to go. He straightened when he had something. To go."