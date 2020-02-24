Google explains why it can't get its applications on Huawei's new phones: BGR

One of the prevailing international stories in the smartphone industry in recent months has been the US government ban. UU. Of Huawei devices, which has forced Huawei to look beyond Android for a mobile operating system to work on their new phones. We have heard the side of Huawei's history, and the Chinese provider has presented its own cross-platform operating system, but Google recently went to its support forum to answer questions about the ban.
In the forum post, the legal director of Android & Play, Tristan Ostrowski, explained that the inclusion of Huawei in the List of entities prohibits all US companies, including Google, from working with Huawei. Google only has legal permission to work with Huawei on devices that were released on May 16, 2019 or earlier. But some people still have questions about the effects of the ban, and Ostrowski tried to answer many of them:
Due to government restrictions, Google applications and services are not available for preload or side loading on new Huawei devices.%MINIFYHTML313a94b214c6b7c99f3c5e104819654d13% %MINIFYHTML313a94b214c6b7c99f3c5e104819654d14%
To protect the privacy of user data, security and safeguard the overall experience, Google Play Store, Google Play Protect and Google’s main applications (including Gmail, YouTube, Maps and others) are only available on Play Protect certified devices.
Play Protect certified devices undergo a rigorous security review and compatibility testing process, conducted by Google, to ensure that user data and application information are kept secure. They also come from the factory with our Google Play Protect software, which provides protection against the compromised device.
This has been our long-standing approach to user security and privacy and is consistently applied in all device manufacturers.
Due to the government restrictions described above, the new Huawei device models made available to the public after May 16, 2019 have not been able to go through this security process nor will they have Play Protect preloaded. As a result, they are considered "uncertified,quot; and may not use Google applications and services.
In addition, downloaded Google applications will not work reliably because we do not allow these services to run on uncertified devices where security may be compromised. The lateral loading of Google applications also carries a high risk of installing an application that has been altered or altered so that it can compromise user security.
To check if your device is certified, open the Google Play Store app on your Android phone, tap "Menu,quot; and search for "Settings." You will see if your device is certified under "Play Protect Certification,quot;. You can get more information at android.com/certified.
While the ban itself is relatively simple to understand, this generally explains why Google's software and applications found in the Play Store are not available in the new Huawei device models. None of those phones can be certified and, therefore, Google cannot allow users to preload or load applications on them.
Despite how difficult this transition could be for Huawei, there is a possibility that it may end up causing as many problems for Google in the long term as for Huawei in the short term, as we discussed earlier this month.