Google explains why it can't get its applications on Huawei's new phones: BGR

Due to government restrictions, Google applications and services are not available for preload or side loading on new Huawei devices.

To protect the privacy of user data, security and safeguard the overall experience, Google Play Store, Google Play Protect and Google’s main applications (including Gmail, YouTube, Maps and others) are only available on Play Protect certified devices.

Play Protect certified devices undergo a rigorous security review and compatibility testing process, conducted by Google, to ensure that user data and application information are kept secure. They also come from the factory with our Google Play Protect software, which provides protection against the compromised device.

This has been our long-standing approach to user security and privacy and is consistently applied in all device manufacturers.

Due to the government restrictions described above, the new Huawei device models made available to the public after May 16, 2019 have not been able to go through this security process nor will they have Play Protect preloaded. As a result, they are considered "uncertified,quot; and may not use Google applications and services.

In addition, downloaded Google applications will not work reliably because we do not allow these services to run on uncertified devices where security may be compromised. The lateral loading of Google applications also carries a high risk of installing an application that has been altered or altered so that it can compromise user security.

To check if your device is certified, open the Google Play Store app on your Android phone, tap "Menu,quot; and search for "Settings." You will see if your device is certified under "Play Protect Certification,quot;. You can get more information at android.com/certified.