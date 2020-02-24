Gigi Hadid applauds in defense of Zayn Malik after Jake Paul accused him of being "angry,quot; and a "little guy,quot;

On Sunday, February 23, Gigi Hadid went to fight for his man, Zayn Malik, after Jake Paul accused him of being a "little boy,quot; with an "attitude,quot; on Twitter. Us Magazine picked up Gigi Hadid's tweet explaining that Zayn simply didn't want to hang out with Paul and his "embarrassing YouTube groupies."

According to reports, last weekend, Paul and Zayn had a brief confrontation in which Zayn yelled at him. Paul and Malik reportedly attended the Deontay Wilder versus Tyson Fury match in Las Vegas. A few hours after the fight ended, Paul went to his Twitter to accuse Malik of being "angry."

Paul finished his tweet, where he said he almost had to "applaud him," with the message, "stop getting angry because you came home alone to your big ** hotel room haha." About two hours later, Gigi accused Paul of being "irrelevant."

In January, Us Weekly confirmed that Hadid and Malik were dating again after a year of separation. Rumors began for the first time after they were seen holding hands in New York City in January. A source who spoke with the store said they had just been back together.

The source added that they had been trying to take it easy and calm for about three months. About a month later, Gigi yelled at Zayn for Valentine's Day. As the couple's fans know, they have been in an intermittent relationship since November 2015.

After Gigi and Zayn separated for the first time, Malik, who first stood out as a member of the boy band, One Direction, virtually disappeared from the spotlight. Online fans claim that he refused to do press and interviews, and that was the reason for the subsequent commercial failure of his second album, Icarus Falls

Zayn's second LP, released in 2018, only reached number 61 on the Billboard album list, despite receiving a positive reception from critics. Earlier this month, Jake provoked the anger of some on social media for saying that anxiety disorder was a disease created by his own mind.



