German conservatives meditate on Merkel's successor | Germany news

Germany's conservatives are expected to unveil their new leadership on Monday, while Angela Merkel's party wonders how to prepare for the veteran chancellor's departure next year.

Increasing the challenge for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is an internal crisis on how it should position itself against the right and left extremes that have reformed the political landscape of the nation.

After announcing his resignation earlier this month, CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, widely known as "AKK,quot;, will reveal his plans around noon.

It will be made public one day after the party suffered its second worst result in a regional election, ranking third in the city-state of Hamburg with only 11.5 percent of the vote.

German media reported that leaders would likely postpone the key question of who should lead the party as a candidate for chancellor in the next parliamentary elections, planned no later than the fall of 2021.

Meanwhile, an extraordinary party congress in May or June should anoint a new party president, unless the CDU opts for a provisional solution that shares power among the contestants to avoid damaging internal dust.

Extreme right crisis

AKK launched the race to succeed Merkel after just one year as head of the party, announcing his resignation on February 10.

Regional lawmakers in the eastern state of Thuringia had challenged an edict in Berlin so as not to ally with the extremes, voting with the far-right alternative for Germany (AfD).

It was the last sign that the defense minister had failed to stamp his authority on the CDU and become a credible candidate to succeed Merkel.

AKK initially planned a quick exit, hoping to raise a successor who would also lead the party in the 2021 elections.

But his own example shows how difficult it is for a party leader to leave his mark while the phenomenally popular Merkel remains in office.

"How can you get rid of Angela Merkel?" To clear the way, asked the best-selling newspaper Bild.

In the initial blocks there are two politicians who promise to break their centrist course and lead the CDU to the right, to recover the AfD voters.

One, Friedrich Merz, is a former Merkel rival who recently described his fourth government as "abysmal," while young Health Minister Jens Spahn is a rising star.

In front of them are two more moderate candidates: the prime minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, and Norbert Roettgen, a former environment minister whom Merkel had dismissed.

& # 39; Self Destruction & # 39;

The election of the leader will set the tone for the future of a party that has dominated German politics since the founding of the federal republic after World War II in 1949.

The surveys highlight the urgent need for action, since only 27 percent still say they would support the CDU, ahead of 23 percent for the Greens and 14 percent for the far right.

Beyond high profile personalities, conservatives also need to clarify what they represent in an increasingly fragmented political landscape that hinders stable majorities, either in Berlin or in the 16 state parliaments.

The top of the list is whether the CDU will adhere to its rigid policy of refusing to cooperate with the extreme right or the extreme left, and the borders become increasingly difficult to maintain as their participation in the vote increases.

Thuringia is a case of a textbook, since last year's regional elections did not produce a clear ruling majority after an increase in AfD.

The state legislators of the CDU voted with the extreme right, violating a historic political taboo, to install a liberal state prime minister.

But after a national protest, the regional CDU withdrew, only to be publicly reprimanded by the Berlin bosses for their plan to "tolerate,quot; a minority government led by radical left successors of the single-party state in communist East Germany.

The weekly Der Spiegel described the "self-destruction,quot; in zigzag of the CDU for "a party without direction or a strategic center."

Conservatives are "a party out of control," Bild said.