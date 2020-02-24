Gabrielle Union calls "Memorial Healing,quot; by Kobe Bryant Memorial in tribute

Gabrielle Union is saving Kobe BryantThe loved ones closest to his heart after the celebration of life today in honor of the late NBA star and his daughter. Gianna.
The actress and husband Dwyane Wade They were among dozens of famous assistants inside the Staples Center for the public monument, which took place four weeks after Kobe and Gianna died with seven other people in a helicopter crash.
Gabrielle shared service details in a series of candid tweets.
"Few thoughts leave downtown Los Angeles, Staples Center," she wrote. "The beauty of Los Angeles was exhibited today. Literally, every kind of person who lives and loves in Los Angeles was present, representing in their own way, crying in their own way. Everyone was welcome and accepted."
"See everyone hugging and truly recognize each other … Very emotional and very healing to witness. Old crushed beef. New friends sprouting up," he said. continued.
Gabrielle then urged others to remember that, "Support systems need support systems. Verify people. Offer assistance in large and small ways, mundane things can save lives."
His touching message concluded with a note for those who are still mourning.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
"For Gigi's teammates, we had the opportunity to meet and their parents, thank you for being fierce warriors on and off the court. Keep up the hard work and support each other. We celebrate." tweeted. "Vanessa and the girls. We love you. We have gotchu."
In what marked his first public comments since the death of Kobe and Gianna, Vanessa Bryant He delivered an emotional compliment on the legacies of her husband and daughter.
"They were fun, happy, silly and loved life," Vanessa shared in part. "They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. I had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, take care of our Gigi. I have Nata, Bebe and KoKo. We love them and we miss them, Boo and Gigi. May they both rest in peace, have fun in the sky. Until we meet again one day. We love them both and miss them forever and ever. "
To honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities for young people through sport. For more information or to donate, click here.
