Gabrielle Union calls "Memorial Healing,quot; by Kobe Bryant Memorial in tribute

Gabrielle Union is saving Kobe BryantThe loved ones closest to his heart after the celebration of life today in honor of the late NBA star and his daughter. Gianna.

The actress and husband Dwyane Wade They were among dozens of famous assistants inside the Staples Center for the public monument, which took place four weeks after Kobe and Gianna died with seven other people in a helicopter crash.

Gabrielle shared service details in a series of candid tweets.

"Few thoughts leave downtown Los Angeles, Staples Center," she wrote. "The beauty of Los Angeles was exhibited today. Literally, every kind of person who lives and loves in Los Angeles was present, representing in their own way, crying in their own way. Everyone was welcome and accepted."

"See everyone hugging and truly recognize each other … Very emotional and very healing to witness. Old crushed beef. New friends sprouting up," he said. continued.