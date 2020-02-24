Fury vs Wilder 2: Deontay Wilder blames the strike for defeat, will demand revenge

%MINIFYHTML76b1bd8fcf4697753dce884179bc70d911% %MINIFYHTML76b1bd8fcf4697753dce884179bc70d912%

Deontay Wilder denies being hurt by Tyson Fury during his rematch last weekend, and the American claimed that the suit in which he went out to the ring was too heavy.

%MINIFYHTML76b1bd8fcf4697753dce884179bc70d913% %MINIFYHTML76b1bd8fcf4697753dce884179bc70d914%

Wilder fell twice on the road to lose a seventh-round TKO at the MGM Grand.

%MINIFYHTML76b1bd8fcf4697753dce884179bc70d915% %MINIFYHTML76b1bd8fcf4697753dce884179bc70d916%

The fight stopped after Wilder's cornerback Mark Breland threw in the towel.

Fury's huge right hand sent Wilder to the canvas in the third round and left the Bronze Bomber bleeding from his ear.

MORE: "I'd rather die in the ring,quot; – Wilder hits the coach who threw in the towel

His footwork was non-existent and he struggled to move around the ring before a body shot in the fifth knocked him down again.

He also hit the deck twice more, but both were skidding skirts.

Speaking to veteran reporter Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, Wilder said the suit he wore for his strike, which was in honor of Black History Month, was too heavy and left his legs fatigued.

"It didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is that … my uniform was too heavy for me," Wilder said.

"I had no legs since the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were shot completely.

"I didn't think it was going to be so heavy.

"I weighed 40, 40 pounds with the helmet and all the batteries. I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put it before anything else."

Speaking to Lance Pugmire of The Athletic, Wilder said he will exercise his right to an immediate rematch.

Wilder has 28 days to formally request the rematch, which will probably take place in July.