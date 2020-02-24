From Bonn to Vienna, in search of Beethoven, the man

%MINIFYHTML029bd168b13aa19ee2400aa4761a2aeb11% %MINIFYHTML029bd168b13aa19ee2400aa4761a2aeb12%

Cäcilia Fischer, a neighbor, later recalled the young Beethoven "leaning on the window with his head in both hands and staring at a point." A tall and strange-looking metal sculpture made by Japanese sculptor Yukako Ando now marks the site, showing desks climbing up to the sky, crowned by a window. Standing there, looking at the only thing Beethoven would still recognize, the Rhine, it was easy to imagine him escaping into his own world.

An exhibition of great success that will take place until April at the Bundeskunsthalle de Bonn has brought together some of the most important Beethoven artifacts in the world under one roof, so that they illuminate and question Beethoven's mythology.

%MINIFYHTML029bd168b13aa19ee2400aa4761a2aeb13% %MINIFYHTML029bd168b13aa19ee2400aa4761a2aeb14%

Let us take the story of how he had initially planned to name his Symphony "Eroica,quot; for Napoleon, until Napoleon proclaimed himself Emperor and Beethoven, disillusioned, asked: "Isn't it, then, nothing more than an ordinary human being?"

%MINIFYHTML029bd168b13aa19ee2400aa4761a2aeb15% %MINIFYHTML029bd168b13aa19ee2400aa4761a2aeb16%

The exhibition shows the manuscript of the symphony title page, where the words "Bonaparte intitolata,quot; ("titled Bonaparte,quot;) were erased so hard that they scraped a hole in the paper. But other exhibitions questioned how complete his repudiation of Napoleon was. When Jerome, Napoleon's brother, became king of the ephemeral kingdom of Westphalia a few years later, and offered Beethoven a well-paid position, Beethoven seems to have considered taking it, at least until some Viennese nobles agreed to pay him a great salary. to keep it in Vienna.

The historic center of Bonn is its own Beethoven exhibition. In a church near his birthplace, I saw the marble-bottom baptismal font in which baby Ludwig was baptized on December 17, 1770. Near, in what is now the university, I entered the Palace Church, where, as a child, he was an assistant organist of the court. He then went to the marketplace, where Beethoven's first most influential teacher, composer Christian Gottlob Neefe, discussed the ideals of the Enlightenment with local intellectuals.

The tomb of Beethoven's mother, Maria Magdelena, in the old city cemetery, is near the tombs of composers Robert and Clara Schumann. He became ill in 1787 while Beethoven, 16, was on his first trip to Vienna, where he hoped to study with Mozart. He interrupted his journey to return with her.