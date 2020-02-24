From Bonn to Vienna, in search of Beethoven, the man

Even the most casual visitor to Vienna cannot help being bombarded by the city's Mozart industrial complex.

Mozart's face looks out from the wrappings of the ubiquitous chocolate-covered sweets called Mozart Kugeln, the great cafes offer Mozart cakes and souvenir shops sell Mozart keychains, stuffed Mozarts and even Mozart rubber duckies. Street vendors outside the main attractions are not promoting tourist bus tours, but tickets for tourist concerts dominated by Strauss waltzes and, yes, Mozart's music.

%MINIFYHTML18147fd2086cc4fff4f24d83decb337311% %MINIFYHTML18147fd2086cc4fff4f24d83decb337312%

You can't help wondering: What about Beethoven?

Do not misunderstand. I love Mozart, and it's lovely to see the city where he spent the last decade of his life celebrating it with so much kitsch. But Beethoven spent his last 35 years there, and it was in Vienna where he wrote or premiered most of his major works, including the nine symphonies, and changed many of our ideas about music, art and genius. However, outside the highest precincts of the city's museums and concert halls, it is much less visible.

But why? Beethoven is one of the most recognized and best interpreted composers in the world. His music, and the story of how he fought despair when he lost his hearing and composed masterpiece after masterpiece, still inspires. But he could be a notoriously difficult man. And if Mozart's modern myth received a boost from the 1984 Oscar-winning film "Amadeus," the Beethoven biographical film that followed, "Immortal Beloved," did not come on in the same way. The most successful recent Beethoven movie? That comedy about a San Bernardo.