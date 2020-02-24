From Bonn to Vienna, in search of Beethoven, the man

Even the most casual visitor to Vienna cannot help being bombarded by the city's Mozart industrial complex.
Mozart's face looks out from the wrappings of the ubiquitous chocolate-covered sweets called Mozart Kugeln, the great cafes offer Mozart cakes and souvenir shops sell Mozart keychains, stuffed Mozarts and even Mozart rubber duckies. Street vendors outside the main attractions are not promoting tourist bus tours, but tickets for tourist concerts dominated by Strauss waltzes and, yes, Mozart's music.
You can't help wondering: What about Beethoven?
Do not misunderstand. I love Mozart, and it's lovely to see the city where he spent the last decade of his life celebrating it with so much kitsch. But Beethoven spent his last 35 years there, and it was in Vienna where he wrote or premiered most of his major works, including the nine symphonies, and changed many of our ideas about music, art and genius. However, outside the highest precincts of the city's museums and concert halls, it is much less visible.
But why? Beethoven is one of the most recognized and best interpreted composers in the world. His music, and the story of how he fought despair when he lost his hearing and composed masterpiece after masterpiece, still inspires. But he could be a notoriously difficult man. And if Mozart's modern myth received a boost from the 1984 Oscar-winning film "Amadeus," the Beethoven biographical film that followed, "Immortal Beloved," did not come on in the same way. The most successful recent Beethoven movie? That comedy about a San Bernardo.
But this year, Beethoven's story is being told to a new generation. The 250th anniversary of his birth in 1770 is celebrated worldwide: concert halls are programming marathons of his music; the museums are launching exhibitions; and new box games of his complete works are being launched by Warner Classics (on 80 CD) and Deutsche Grammophon (on 118).
So it seemed the right time for a pilgrimage in search of Beethoven, the man.
Starting at the house in Bonn, Germany, where he was born in a family of court musicians with low mobility, I left in a Beethoven odyssey, from the scenes of his upbringing to the places of Vienna and its surroundings, where he lived and worked. Desperate and triumphant. (To see where Beethoven gave a concert for world leaders during the Vienna Congress, I even toured the Austrian parliament; ask me how a bill becomes law).
I have to confess some apprehension when I go out. Sometimes I fear learning too much about my idols: no man is a hero for his camera help or a rigorous biographer. And Beethoven could be extremely unpleasant. (The most worrisome may be the bitter judicial battle that Beethoven, who never married, fought to take custody of his nephew from the child's mother; his nephew ended up trying to commit suicide.)
Certainly there were moments of T.M.I. along the way: some exhibits went so far as to describe Beethoven's chronic diarrhea. But there were also moments of amazement: standing in the room with frescoes from the Viennese palace where it is believed that his revolutionary Third Symphony, the "Eroica,quot;, had his first tour, and imagining how shocked those first listeners must have been.
Beethoven-mania in Bonn
It was logical to start in Bonn, not only because he did it, but because it is home to the best Beethoven museum: the Beethoven-Haus, his birthplace.
No one can accuse Bonn, a modest city of the Rhine that was unlikely to be the capital of post-war West Germany, before the reunification returned the seat of government to Berlin, to overlook its most famous native son. Even if his childhood there was unhappy.
You can hardly miss it, no matter how it arrives: the signs at the Bonn train station proudly proclaim the city as its birthplace, and the "BTHVN 2020,quot; banners fly on the roads. The souvenir stalls sell Beethoven t-shirts (in one of this year's models wears spooky clown makeup, the "Joker,quot;). Beethoven's imposing bronze monument on the Münsterplatz, which Hungarian composer and pianist Franz Liszt helped pay, remains one of the defining images of the city. Small Beethoven statues are everywhere, even in the middle of the hosiery in a lingerie shop window.
After checking how modest but nice Hotel Beethoven (I am an easy brand), I walked down the street to the Beethoven-Haus. There, in a cobbled interior courtyard, I found myself at the door of the house covered with vines where, in 1770, Beethoven was born into a prominent musical family that was about to fall into difficulties.
His grandfather, also called Ludwig van Beethoven, had been Kapellmeister de Bonn, an important position that put him in charge of music in court. But he died when Beethoven was 3 years old. When Johann, Beethoven's least talented father, failed to win the job, he went down to alcoholism; There are reports of young Beethoven begging the police not to arrest his father for being drunk and messy.
The museum, which was renovated for the anniversary, is a fascinating musical reliquary: it shows the console of an organ that played as a child at early mass in a nearby church; the viola he played in the court orchestra; and his last grand piano.
Beethoven does not wear glasses in his best-known portraits, so I was surprised to see a pair of his glasses, but I guess people are likely to take them off for oil paintings as for Instagram. Then there were the trumpets for the ears he used, metal devices shaped like a horn that Johann Nepomuk Mälzel, an inventor who also made his metronome, created to put them in his ears.
I couldn't help smiling at the gift shop. It offered not only Beethoven's sober busts, recordings and books and academic scores, but also Beethoven chocolates, Beethoven wines and, yes, Beethoven rubber ducks. Beethoven Kitsch, finally!
It was in a building owned by a family of bakers in Rheingasse, a bustling street along the Rhine, where Beethoven spent much of his youth. His father, Johann, apparently hoped to turn him into a marketable child prodigy like Mozart. It could be cruel: contemporaries said he beat young Beethoven to practice, locked him in the basement and came home drunk late at night and made him play.
Cäcilia Fischer, a neighbor, later recalled the young Beethoven "leaning on the window with his head in both hands and staring at a point." A The metal sculpture, tall and strange looking, made by the Japanese sculptor Yukako Ando, now marks the site, showing desks climbing up to the sky, crowned by a window. Standing there, looking at the only thing Beethoven would still recognize, the Rhine, it was easy to imagine him escaping into his own world.
An exhibition of great success that will take place until April at the Bundeskunsthalle de Bonn has brought together some of the most important Beethoven artifacts in the world under one roof, so that they illuminate and question Beethoven's mythology.
Let us take the story of how he had initially planned to name his Symphony "Eroica,quot; for Napoleon, until Napoleon proclaimed himself Emperor and Beethoven, disillusioned, asked: "Isn't it, then, nothing more than an ordinary human being?"
The exhibition shows the manuscript of the symphony title page, where the words "Bonaparte intitolata,quot; ("titled Bonaparte,quot;) were erased so hard that they scraped a hole in the paper. But other exhibitions questioned how complete his repudiation of Napoleon was. When Jerome, Napoleon's brother, became king of the ephemeral kingdom of Westphalia a few years later, and offered Beethoven a well-paid position, Beethoven seems to have considered taking it, at least until some Viennese nobles accepted Pay him a great salary to keep him in Vienna.
The historic center of Bonn is its own Beethoven exhibition. In a church near his birthplace, I saw the marble-bottom baptismal font in which baby Ludwig was baptized on December 17, 1770. Near, in what is now the university, I entered the Palace Church, where, as a child, he was an assistant organist of the court. He then went to the marketplace, where Beethoven's first most influential teacher, composer Christian Gottlob Neefe, discussed the ideals of the Enlightenment with local intellectuals.
The tomb of Beethoven's mother, Maria Magdelena, in the old city cemetery, is near the tombs of composers Robert and Clara Schumann. He became ill in 1787 while Beethoven, 16, was on his first trip to Vienna, where he hoped to study with Mozart. He interrupted his journey to return with her.
The main sites are within walking distance, and the new bright kiosks that say "BTHVN,quot; in reflected letters mark many of them. But he plans to renovate the city's concert hall, the Beethovenhalle, for the anniversary, went wrong, leaving him out of service during the great year, and all his creative programming Beethoven.
To understand how Beethoven finally returned to Vienna, I got on a train to Bad Godesberg, an old spa.
It was there, in La Redoute, an elegant ballroom, where Beethoven met Haydn in 1792 and showed him a cantata he had written. Haydn, then perhaps the best living composer, since Mozart had died the previous year, agreed to teach him in Vienna.
It is not a museum, but when I entered, a man who worked there … these days it is used for weddings and events; He took a look at the elegant blue and white neoclassical ballroom where they met. (Eager to drink, or taste, the waters, I turned to the Draitsch spring, where the locals filled empty bottle boxes with mineral water and obtained a free sample.)
When Beethoven went back to Vienna, this time, forever, his Bonn friends signed an autograph album for him. The entrance of Count Waldstein, a patron, proved to be prophetic: “With the help of relentless diligence you will receive Mozart's spirit from Haydn's hands."
With European armies underway, Beethoven had a journey full of events.
"A special advice for the coachmen," he wrote in a notebook, which I saw in the Bundeskunsthalle, "because, at the risk of a hug, the man was like the devil and went through Hesse's army."
I didn't see Hesse: I took a night train from Bonn, part of the new Nightjet service of the Austrian Railways, and arrived in Vienna just before 8:30 a.m.
"It was only my art that stopped me."
There was never any doubt about where to start in Vienna: Heiligenstadt, which was still a wine country town outside the city when Beethoven stayed there in 1802 and experienced one of the great crises of his life.
"Oh, you men who think or say that I am malevolent, stubborn or misanthrope, how much do they do me wrong?", He wrote there, in a revealing letter addressed to his brothers, and perhaps to posterity, which became known as The Heiligenstadt Testament.
The letter, discovered after his death and presumably never sent, is the key to understanding his path from shame to despair and determination, since he lost his hearing. Visiting the house where he wrote it, which is now a Beethoven museum, felt almost intrusive.
"Ah, how could I admit a disease in the a sense what should be more perfect in me than in others, "he wrote, describing his,quot; terror "of being discovered and his anguish at losing his hearing.
“Such incidents led me almost to despair; a little more of that and it would have ended my life, it was only my art that stopped me, "he wrote.
Heiligenstadt still feels like a country town, although it is now part of Vienna. I took a walk on Beethovengang, a tree-lined path like the ones he loved, but it felt less Sturm und Drang and more suburban. Then I stopped at a rustic wine tavern where Beethoven, Mayer am Pfarrplatz had stayed, asked for a glass of blaufränkisch and reflected on how, as soon after despair, Beethoven entered one of his most innovative periods.
Conquering a musical capital
It is still possible to visit the scenes of many of his Viennese triumphs.
In the ornate Lobkowitz Palace, once home to an important patron, and now the Theater Museum, I visited the Eroica Saal, where the first private rehearsals of his monumental Symphony "Eroica,quot; were apparently carried out. In "Beethoven: anguish and triumph," Jan Swafford described how the guests listened while "the players stumbled upon the strangest music any of them had heard." A group of elementary school children entered, sat on rainbow colored mats and began playing air piano for Beethoven.
At the Theater an der Wien, across the street from my hotel, another Beethoven Hotel (this one quite elegant), Beethoven offered the premieres of its Fifth and Sixth Symphonies, the same night, during an epicly long concert in 1808, which He also saw the premieres of his Fourth Piano Concerto and his "Choral Fantasy,quot;. Since then, the theater has been rebuilt, but it was still exciting to see where he was literally a composer in residence: an apartment by Emanuel Schikaneder, the entrepreneur who built it, and who helped create "The Magic Flute,quot; with Mozart and been His first Papageno.
I slipped away at the Austrian Academy of Sciences, which was under construction, to see where the premiere of its Seventh Symphony was held. My tour of the Austrian Parliament, to see where the eighth took place during the Vienna Congress, in a ballroom in the Hofburg, the Grosser Redoutensaal, was less successful: the ballroom was rebuilt after a fire in 1992, his imperial greatness replaced by strikingly modern paintings by Josef Mikl. But I did know about Hans Kudlich, an Austrian legislator who fought against feudalism, fled in 1849 and ended up in Hoboken, New Jersey.
The theater where the Ninth was first performed is no longer standing. But I was able to make my way among those who took selfies and see part of the manuscript of the score in Beethoven's great exhibition at the Austrian National Library.
Beethoven moved a lot. An exhibition in the city's music museum, House of Music estimates that he moved 67 times during his 35 years in Vienna, citing his disputes with the owners and his propensity to leave the city every summer. It was not uncommon to see that more than one location claimed to be the place where he wrote, say, the "Eroica,quot; or the Novena. The skeptic in me wondered if it could be the Viennese version of "George Washington slept here."
So I appreciated the sincerity of the Pasqualati House, a museum in one of its main houses in Vienna. He acknowledged that he had discussed the rooms Beethoven had actually occupied and was responsible for his contaminated past, noting that the Nazis had evicted the Jewish family that lived there to create the museum, and some were killed in Auschwitz.
Finally, I went to the place where Beethoven died on March 26, 1827, at age 56. The building, in the Schwarzspanierstrasse, is no longer standing, but two plates mark the place. After his death, visitors cut his hair for memories; the filaments still reach thousands of dollars At auction The mourners lined the streets for their funeral; The procession took almost an hour and a half to reach the nearby Church of the Holy Trinity, where his funeral was held. It took me less than 10 minutes.
I walked to Beethoven's first grave, in what was then Währing Cemetery, and where Schubert, who died shortly after, was also buried. Both composers were transferred in 1888 to the ornate central cemetery of the city, where they are still next to each other, near the tomb of Brahms. Währing Cemetery is now Schubert Park. When I visited it, it was full of children playing and dog walkers who seemed to hardly notice the two grave markers that had been left in a quiet corner.
Later, I stopped at the Secession Museum with golden domes to see the spooky "Beethoven Frieze,quot; by Klimt, which he painted in 1902. It was a reminder of how Beethoven had inspired generations of very different artists.
So what did I get from the trip?
Yes, Beethoven could be unpleasant, sometimes cruel, and his policy challenged easy categorization. Its deterioration over the years was heartbreaking: A museum in a house where he stayed in the spa town of Baden described how a scruffy Beethoven had gone for a walk and was arrested for laziness.
But all the fears he had about delving too deeply into his life, warts and everything, dissipated the night I heard the Vienna Symphony recreate the epic 1808 concert that Beethoven had given at the Theater an der Wien.
Listening to your "Pastoral,quot; symphony that night, the bird calls he wrote for the wind instruments took me back to the bird songs I had heard about his footsteps in the Beethovengang. Their rustic dance rhythms reminded me of Mayer am Pfarrplatz, the old wine tavern. The five-hour concert flew by.
Knowing more, I decided, made me appreciate it more, not less.
