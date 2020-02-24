From & # 39; The Big D & # 39; Until Broadway, Skye Turner, 11, shines in Tina Turner's biography – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLb9d9ff5fecd52e4418dcd52c99a7316611% %MINIFYHTMLb9d9ff5fecd52e4418dcd52c99a7316612%

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you haven't heard of Skye Turner, you will. The 11-year-old Oak Cliff native now appears on Broadway and is looking to redefine the word "diva."

"I used to say, I keep saying, that I want to be a diva when I grow up," Turner said while visiting UNT Dallas for a Black History program on Monday. "But I don't want to wait until it grows."

And she didn't have to. Your trip from Dallas to Broadway has been incredible.

A little over a year ago, his version of "If Only You Knew,quot; by Patti LaBelle went viral when he sang it at a wedding. And before I could say "my best wishes," the 11-year-old girl was auditioning to play the young Tina Turner in the Broadway biographical show.

"And then we went to the Hard Rock Cafe and 20 minutes later they called me and told me I had the role," he recalled. “I had a surge of emotion, tingling, goosebumps. It was crazy. I'm dreaming. No, I'm dreaming. "

In addition to the whirlwind trip, Turner had not seen a Broadway show before seeing where she would appear.

She said "the opening night was fantastic," full of gifts, excitement and star appearances. “After the show, there was a picture of the cast and Tina Turner and Oprah came out, and I was very happy. Everyone was there and we took pictures together and we danced. It was fun ".

The soft-spoken girl said that the experience also states that she is doing what she should do, and her father told Up News Info 11 that he knew a long time ago.

"We were on our way to school," said the former assistant director of DISD. "I approached Skye's note and she went down to harmonize … She has always had that ear."

And he says he still has a heart for others, so he agrees that she wants to be a diva: they define it as using one's talent "to go out and help people and empower children."

That is exactly what Turner did when he met the choir he directed at the Charles Rice Learning Center at DISD. Billie Kerl Robert Youth Chorale performed for students on the UNT Dallas campus as part of the Black History Month. The young star shared her talent and some words of encouragement.

"Work hard. You can do whatever you want if you don't give up because everyone here believes in you," he said. God believes in you. You are amazing ".

When the audience is not surprised, Turner says she is still the same girl who likes to play with dolls, Minecraft and read Harry Potter books.

And for his next adventure, he will star in the young Aretha Franklin in a movie that will be released later this year.