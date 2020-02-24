Fremont woman Kali Lynn Farrell jailed for smoke bomb Milpitas Walmart – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML541ea9b30d057b2c87d702e3e86e03b511% %MINIFYHTML541ea9b30d057b2c87d702e3e86e03b512%

MILPITAS (Up News Info SF) – Police announced the arrest of a woman, identified as Kali Lynn Farrell of Fremont, who allegedly blew up a smoke bomb at a Walmant store last year.

The Milpitas Police Department said the incident occurred in August and that Farrell was arrested in September, but investigators hid information from the public to allow further investigation of the device placement.

Farrell, 25, faces charges of arson and possession of an incendiary device. At the time of the incident, he had a pending arrest warrant of $ 10,000 for a narcotics violation, police said.

The shift manager at the Walmart store at 301 Ranch Drive called the Milpitas Police Department at approximately 4:30 p.m. on August 9 to report the smell of smoke inside the store. Milpitas Fire Department personnel subsequently found a suspicious device wrapped in plastic with black duct tape and an exposed detonation cable.

The Walmart administration and Milpitas police officers evacuated the store to allow the San Jose Police Department Bomb Squad and the Explosive Detection Canine Team of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office to examine the device.

Bomb squad members and investigators determined that the area and device were safe at 10:26 p.m. Subsequently, the Milpitas Fire Department determined that the device would be built with smoke balls and a wireless detonator.

Investigators believe that Farrell allegedly placed the device in the store to prove its effectiveness before using it as a distraction for a future attempted robbery.

Detectives linked physical evidence at the scene and surveillance images with Farrell and interviewed her about the location of the device.

After Farrell's investigation and arrest, detectives believe there are no other pending suspects or local threats.

Residents who have additional information about the location of the device in the store can contact the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Forecasters seeking to remain anonymous can contact the MPD crime information hotline at (408) 586-2500.

