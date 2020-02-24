Frank Lampard says Chelsea will learn from Tottenham's defeat against Bayern Munich | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4b6cb325f440089f10de7a17245d41ec11% %MINIFYHTML4b6cb325f440089f10de7a17245d41ec12%









Frank Lampard says he will talk to his younger players about & # 39; mentality levels & # 39; before Chelsea's game against Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard says Chelsea will learn from Tottenham's crushing 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich as his team prepares to face the German champions in the Champions League the last 16.

Chelsea closed the horns with Bayern for the first leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, just under five months after the strong defeat of the Spurs in the group stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When asked about the Spurs-Bayern match and if it would affect his preparations for the next match, Lampard said: "Definitely, that's a big part of my job."

Robert Lewandowski scored twice against Tottenham in October

When asked how he would balance chasing the game if Bayern came forward, with the game played in two stages, he added: "We have experienced players in the Champions League, but we also have some younger players who are in the early stages of their careers

"They have to understand the levels, go up, the mentality levels. A big part of my job tomorrow is to explain to the players that on two legs we have to be at their best."

"We have to make sure that each box is checked in both games. We have to make sure we don't get caught during the moments in the game."

"There will be times when we will suffer because Bayern is an incredible team with the ball, but that is our job in the next two games."

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not appear against the Bundesliga champions

Lampard said Callum Hudson-Odoi "is not very far,quot; from a return from Chelsea, but that the forward will not be able to face his former suitors.

Hudson-Odoi was linked for a long time to a transfer to Bayern until he suffered a rupture of the Achilles tendon in April 2019. He was recently absent due to a hamstring problem and will not stand against the Bundesliga champions.

"(Christian) Pulisic is out, Hudson-Odoi is out, (N & # 39; Golo) Kante is out," Lampard added. "Callum is out, it's not far but it's not this game."

There was better news for Chelsea with Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek available.

"Pedro is back in dispute because he was lost on Saturday with a small problem," Lampard said. "Ruben is fit, he's on the team."

2:50 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Chelsea's victory against Tottenham FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Chelsea's victory against Tottenham

Lampard won the Champions League as a player when Chelsea beat Bayern on penalties in 2012 and knows how difficult it is to face the German giants.

The former England midfielder admitted that he will address his young team specifically on increasing the pressure and quality that comes with high-level football in European competition.

"I have no doubts about starting any of the young players, I trust all the players that have been part of the team this year," Lampard added.

"They have gained confidence in the way they have played. This now changes slightly when it reaches the knockout stages and I will talk to all players about what that means."

0:58 Mark Bosnich has backed Manchester United to secure the Champions League standings ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League this season Mark Bosnich has backed Manchester United to secure the Champions League standings ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League this season

Lampard was shy and was asked if he considered his side as a loser for the game, but he accepted that people outside the club could use that tag for his team.

"I think the least favored for a game like this is better to come from outside, from people who look inward," he said.

"My job is just to prepare the game, look at the opponent and see if we can find weaknesses there. I understand if people call us the helpless because their team is very strong and they have a lot of experience."

"But these things change. The helpless is there to change things. We all love a story of helplessness and they are some of the best stories in the sport."