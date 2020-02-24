Francois Fillon faces corruption charges for "Penelopegate,quot; | News

%MINIFYHTML82d956f40188b54b4ff9dd97d12e2a5011% %MINIFYHTML82d956f40188b54b4ff9dd97d12e2a5012%

The trial of former French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will begin in Paris.

He is accused of paying his wife more than one million euros in public funds for false work.

The scandal, which became known as "Penelopegate," emerged during the 2017 election campaign and ruined Fillon's political career.

Natacha Butler from Al Jazeera reports from Paris, France.