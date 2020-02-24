Four British evacuated from coronavirus-treated cruises | News

Four Britons rescued from a coronavirus cruise ship are being treated at specialized centers in northern England after testing positive for the disease.

Confirmation of cases brings the total number of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 strain in the United Kingdom to 13.

The four, the first diagnoses in people who returned to the United Kingdom on repatriation flights, had been on the Diamond Princess cruise, which was quarantined off the coast of Japan for more than two weeks in the middle of the outbreak.

They were between a group of 30 Britons and two Irish citizens who arrived on Saturday at a quarantine block at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside. On Sunday, the National Health Service of England (NHS) confirmed the positive diagnoses.

Coronavirus infections and deaths increase in Italy and South Korea (2:28)

The virus was transmitted on the cruise, said England's medical director Professor Chris Whitty.

Two of the patients are at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, one at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital and a fourth was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

The Department of Health said that a "full risk assessment of infectious diseases,quot; was performed before the repatriation flight and that no one who boarded the plane had shown any symptoms of the virus.

Any other passenger who is positive will be immediately taken to specialized NHS care, the department said.

Professor Keith Willett, director of strategic incidents at the NHS for coronaviruses, said the specialized centers are "well prepared to deal with the cases," as he called for calm before any other potential case.

Experts said it was not surprising that some of the returning passengers had tested positive, because the ship "did not work as a quarantine."

Professor Keith Neal, emeritus professor of epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University of Nottingham, said: "The UK authorities brought passengers home, as they would have been at risk of staying on the ship."

Almost a fifth of the 3,711 passengers originally aboard the cruise ship have been infected and it is understood that some British citizens who are part of the Diamond Princess crew had chosen to remain on the ship.

The turning point after which our ability to prevent a global pandemic seems much closer after the last 24 hours. Professor Paul Hunter, University of East Anglia

The number of deaths from Princess Diamond's coronavirus increased to three on Sunday, after Japanese authorities confirmed that a local man in his eighties had died in the hospital.

British couple David and Sally Abel of Northamptonshire, who were on the cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary, are still in a Japanese hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus and pneumonia.

Family members said the couple is "going through a really difficult time,quot; and they feel "very dark,quot; in terms of treatment, adding that they are waiting for new tests.

Hours before the last UK cases were confirmed, 118 people were released from a coronavirus quarantine center in Milton Keynes.

The group, which had been brought to Britain earlier this month on a repatriation flight from Wuhan, spent 14 days at the Kents Hill Park training and conference center.

They talked about his relief at being able to return home on Sunday, and a man said it felt "fantastic,quot; to be out.

The training and conference center has been professionally cleaned and will be operational again next week, NHS England said.

Of the 13 people in the UK diagnosed with coronavirus, eight have been discharged from the hospital. One stays at St Thomas Hospital in London.

The death toll in China exceeded 2,500 deaths early Monday, and the country's authorities also reported that 77,345 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The increases occurred when South Korea reported two other deaths, with a total of seven, and an increase in confirmed cases from 161 to 763.

Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia said that recent cases outside of China have been "extremely worrying."

He listed South Korea, Japan and Iran as concerns and said that a case group in Italy is "a major concern for Europe."

"The director general of the World Health Organization has recently talked about a narrowing of the window of opportunity to control the current epidemic," he said.

"The turning point after which our ability to prevent a global pandemic seems much closer after the last 24 hours."