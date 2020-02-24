Former UT Austin tennis coach Michael Center sentenced in a college admission case – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLeaebd10c9b112fd164f084084e6562f011% %MINIFYHTMLeaebd10c9b112fd164f084084e6562f012%

BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Former head coach of the men's tennis team at the University of Texas at Austin (U-Texas), Michael Center was sentenced today in federal court in Boston in connection with the acceptance of a $ 100,000 bribe to ensure the admission of a supposed student-athlete at the University.

Austin, 55, was sentenced to six months in prison, one year of supervised release and was ordered to lose $ 60,000.

The government recommended a sentence of six months in prison, one year of supervised release, payment of a $ 20,000 fine and confiscation in the amount of $ 60,000. In April 2019, Center pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge for committing postal fraud and honest service postal fraud.

As of 2014, Center agreed with William "Rick,quot; Singer and Martin Fox, the former president of a private tennis academy in Texas, to accept a $ 100,000 bribe in exchange for designating the son of one of Singer's clients as a Student athlete recruited at U-Texas.

On November 23, 2014, Singer sent an email to Fox, who transcribed the high school transcript and application essays, who sent them to the Center. The Center sent the materials by email to the U-Texas athletic department administrator so that the student, who did not actually play tennis competitively, was coded as a student-athlete. In March 2015, the Center informed the student's parent that U-Texas would send the student a letter of intent for a "books,quot; scholarship, which provides funds for a student's textbooks, as part of the sports recruitment process. .

In April 2015, the student returned a signed "letter of intent,quot; to play tennis for U-Texas and, upon instruction from the Center, was added to the team list and then entered U-Texas. The student's father made three separate donations of shares totaling $ 631,564 to Singer's simulated charity, the World Key Foundation (KWF). Singer paid the Center $ 60,000 in cash and $ 40,000 to the U-Texas tennis program.

In November 2019, Fox pleaded guilty and is scheduled to sentence on May 14, 2020.