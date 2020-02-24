Former Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been competing in Rodeos under the alias "Mason Saunders,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

It is an established fact that former San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner enjoys country life. He owns a 100-acre property in North Carolina. It has the backing of the outdoor clothing company Carhartt.

Therefore, it should not be surprising that Bumgarner also likes rodeos. But, the extent of their participation in them may surprise some people.

According to a story of The athletic Bumgarner has been competing in two men's team competitions in rodeos for some years. The story began when one of the reporters noticed a Facebook photo of the winning team in Rancho Rio in which one of the competitors looked familiar.

The man on the left is Jaxson Tucker, a North Carolina rodeo professional that Bumgarner has said before that he is a good friend of his. When The athletic Bumgarner's attention was drawn to this image, he did not deny exactly what it was.

"Oh boy," Bumgarner said to The athletic. "This is ruining my alias."

The story continues to expose several other occasions in which Bumgarner participated in rope competitions under the alias of Saunders. His participation in the rodeos has not been exactly a secret, since he has conducted interviews with MLB.com and the Wrangler Network discussing his affinity for the sport.

In the piece, Bumgarner says he has been recognized many times in several competitions over the years, but the main reason for using the alias is that he did not want to get too much attention out of the world.

Bumgarner, 30, signed a 5-year, $ 85 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in December. When asked if his new contract would allow him to continue or not, he refused and told reporters to ask Diamondbacks managing partner Ken Kendrick.

Either way, Bumgarner, also known as Saunders, will probably have more difficulty keeping his feats out of the spotlight now.