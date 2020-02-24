For the overwhelmed doctors of China, a comprehensive voice across the ocean

A nurse called the hotline 24 hours to complain of a constant headache. A doctor said he felt excluded by the public, even while working to save patients from the epidemic. A caller said she felt suicidal.

Yong Xin Kang Yi volunteers (“Use your heart to fight the virus”), an established crisis line for medical staff with overwork and stress on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in China, listen to everything.

"Our principle is to be emotionally available to them," said Erjing Cui, 28, a psychotherapist who works as a volunteer on the Seattle hotline, where he lives. "The most important thing we will try to do is provide a space and listen and give empathy to what they have to say."

Ms. Cui is one of the many mental health professionals who tries to address the emotional burden of the epidemic, which has subjected doctors and nurses to extreme difficulties while stirring the nerves of ordinary people around the world. In China alone, universities, local governments and mental health organizations have established hundreds of direct lines to help people cope with the situation.