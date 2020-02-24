For the overwhelmed doctors of China, a comprehensive voice across the ocean

A nurse called the hotline 24 hours to complain of a constant headache. A doctor said he felt excluded by the public, even while working to save patients from the epidemic. A caller said she felt suicidal.
Yong Xin Kang Yi volunteers (“Use your heart to fight the virus”), an established crisis line for medical staff with overwork and stress on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in China, listen to everything.
"Our principle is to be emotionally available to them," said Erjing Cui, 28, a psychotherapist who works as a volunteer on the Seattle hotline, where he lives. "The most important thing we will try to do is provide a space and listen and give empathy to what they have to say."
Ms. Cui is one of the many mental health professionals who tries to address the emotional burden of the epidemic, which has subjected doctors and nurses to extreme difficulties while stirring the nerves of ordinary people around the world. In China alone, universities, local governments and mental health organizations have established hundreds of direct lines to help people cope with the situation.
But China has a shortage of quality mental health services: only 2.2 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, according to the World Health Organization, which is approximately one fifth of what the United States has. Ms. Cui, who grew up in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, is not the only therapist who volunteers for Yong Xin Kang Yi of North America.
"I think it speaks of the shortage of well-trained psychiatrists and mental health professionals in China," said Ms. Cui. He added that many hotlines in China do not give their volunteers training in crisis intervention.
Yong Xin Kang Yi was formed in late January after Bo Zhu, a doctor at a hospital in Wuhan, China, where the virus emerged, and Hui Cao, a professor of psychology in Beijing, worried about the mental well-being of medical staff. The organization now has about 300 volunteers, including therapists, technicians and people involved in public outreach activities.
Dialing the number connects users with a therapist on call. The service also has a messaging function, hosted by the WeChat platform. In chat groups with hundreds of participants, therapists share recorded meditations, stories and relaxing music, such as Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata."
About 15 to 20 calls arrive on a typical day, approximately 40 percent of them from medical workers. Most are brief. At first, they arrived more frequently, often from people who felt anxious about the virus.
Now, weeks later, therapists listen more often to doctors and nurses talk about stress, fatigue and feeling invalidated.
Long hours of work, isolation from their families and The shortage of medical supplies is taking its toll. Even putting on protective gear, which includes tight masks and full-body suits, is starting to feel heavy. Medical workers say that patients sometimes attack them and that other people avoid them, presumably for fear of carrying the virus.
"We noticed that people were running out more psychologically," said Cui. "They are doing all the work, but at the same time they don't feel respected."
When Ms. Cui picks up the phone, she lets the callers express themselves. You can offer specific suggestions, if the caller is receptive to that.
But conversations are not replacements for therapy sessions, he said. Doctors, nurses and their families may not fully process the effects of their experiences, which could include posttraumatic stress disorder, until much later, he said.
Therapists present a report on each call. Regular video meetings give them the opportunity to consult with their colleagues.
For Ms. Cui, who has lived in the United States for more than a decade, work is a balm. He had an immediate urge to help when the outbreak began, and was thinking of donating masks when he saw a call for mental health professionals at WeChat.
In especially painful moments, such as The death of Li Wenliang, the doctor who tried to alert about the coronavirus. Volunteers have gathered online to support each other.
"If I wasn't in this group, it would be hard to handle by myself," Cui said. "I feel like this is what I should be doing."
Albee Zhang contributed to the investigation.