For Hilary Mantel, there is no time like the past

Around that time, Mantel's health began to deteriorate. A doctor ruled out her symptoms as an attempt at attention and referred her to a psychiatrist. The psychiatrist gave him tranquilizers and an antipsychotic medication and told him to stop writing.

Years later, when Mantel and McEwen lived in Botswana, he investigated his symptoms and endometriosis was diagnosed. Doctors confirmed his suspicions and, when he was 27 years old, underwent surgery to remove his uterus and ovaries. The pain did not diminish, and Mantel suffered complications that still afflict her: her weight increased, her legs swelled, she felt exhausted and oblivious to herself.

His illness made normal daily work impossible: "He reduced my options in life and reduced them to writing," he said.

Mantel finished his first book, a novel about the French Revolution entitled "A place of greater security,quot;, in 1979, and sent it to publishers and agents, but nobody wanted a historical novel of more than 700 pages from an unknown writer. She wrote a second book, an energetic and darkly comic contemporary novel, "Every Day Is Mother & # 39; s Day,quot;, which became a critical success when it was published in 1985.

Over the next two decades, he published another seven novels and developed a cult following. Although his books vary in theme, style and tone, they are subject to recurring themes: his fascination with transformation and the invisible kingdom, with myths and archetypes.

When he was writing his novel "Beyond Black," on a medium that channels the voices of the dead, Mantel realized that he was creating a roadmap for the Cromwell trilogy. "I was thinking, it's not just about a medium," he said, "it's about how to induce the mood necessary to let the past be enacted."

◇ ◇ ◇

"The real story is better than anything I can think of."

When he started writing "Wolf Hall,quot; in 2005, Mantel was still relatively dark. It was also entering a market saturated with historical fiction Tudor, a territory that had already been undermined by novelists such as Philippa Gregory, Antonia Fraser and Alison Weir.