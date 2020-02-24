First look at the Bravo camp getaway: difficult guests and more!

A camp like no other.

That's what viewers will witness when they tune in Camping getaway When it opens on Monday, April 6 at 10 p.m. in Bravo. Camping getaway, the new up / down style reality show to join the network, follows a group of counselors as they work in "a 300-acre summer camp for adults."

%MINIFYHTML755ad9a8cce9e30ff93dde1f3f382c4d13% %MINIFYHTML755ad9a8cce9e30ff93dde1f3f382c4d14%

Yes, you read it correctly. The camp is an experience for adults only, where guests can relax, as do the counselors. Fortunately, we have an exclusive first look at the wild retreat from above.

%MINIFYHTML755ad9a8cce9e30ff93dde1f3f382c4d15% %MINIFYHTML755ad9a8cce9e30ff93dde1f3f382c4d16%

"It's like the opposite of adulthood," says one counselor in the newly published video.

In addition to the traditional activities of the camp, such as biking, swimming, etc., the camp has themed dance parties, mimosas and much more. All this is achieved thanks to Camping getawayCamp Owner / Director David Schreiber, Executive Director of the camp Claire Sorrels and dedicated counselors, including Adam Mizrahi, Gavin Stewart, Glen north, Monica O & # 39; Neal, Neely fortune, Nile Lundgren, Randall klein Y Sophia D & # 39; Angelo.

While many of the counselors have daily jobs such as "real estate broker,quot;, "clinical psychologist,quot; and more, on weekends, they are dedicated to the whims of the Camping getaway guests.

In fact, the owner David warns that "not everything is sun, S & # 39; mores and smiles,quot;.