Final preparations underway for Monday morning Kobe Bryant Memorial – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Final preparations are underway while Los Angeles prepares to say goodbye to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Less than 12 hours before the celebration of life, the LA Live security team is installing fences to prepare for the 20,000 people who will meet on Monday morning to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant, as well as the other seven victims of January 26. helicopter crash

The monument will be held at the Staples Center, which organized a game of the Kings tonight and a triumph of the Lakers this afternoon.

Patrick Vuong and his girlfriend, Kelly Sadamitsu attended the Kings game with their Kobe shirts.

"After the death of Kobe, I always feel that I should be honoring Kobe in some way," Vuong said.

They attended the hockey game with Sadamitsu's parents, who, according to her, raised her on a balanced Los Angeles sports diet.

"Growing up, my parents see the Lakers almost every game and it is something that helps bring the family together," Sadamitsu said.

Jacqueline Rocha feels the ability to unite through pain, who only learned this morning that she could buy a couple of tickets for the monument.

"I am still incredulous," Rocha said, "but I feel extremely fortunate and blessed."

Kiara Arvizu is still on the waiting list after driving 16 hours with her Denver friends. She said that Kobe Mamba's mentality is the reason they are not ready to give up.

“As I always said, who cares if you shoot and he fails. Keep trying The same in this situation, ”said Arvizu.

Vuong will not be at the monument, but a part of him will do it through his aunt and uncle who got tickets.

"They are very excited," he said. "My aunt will try to borrow this shirt to wear tomorrow."

More than 100,000 people tried to get tickets to the monument. On Friday, officials reminded fans without tickets to avoid the area tomorrow.

"We hope everyone will pay attention to the message and stay in their offices, surrounded by their friends or at home with their relatives or loved ones, because it will be a very emotional monument for that day and we want people to enjoy it," said the president. from the Staples Center, Lee Zeidman, to journalists out of the place.

Zeidman rejoined the head of the Los Angeles Police Department, Michel Moore, to emphasize that the ceremony will not be broadcast on any of the outdoor screens at the Staples Center or in the adjacent Los Angeles Plaza. No restaurant in L.A. Live will be open during the ceremony.

The Pico and Olímpico boulevards and other important streets near the arena will remain open, but the smaller streets outside Staples Center and L.A. Live will be blocked and accessible only to people with tickets.

"This is, to be clear, a world event with tickets in this place," Moore said. "And what that means is that, if you don't have tickets and credentials, you won't be able to enter this place. The point is that you don't impact the rest of the community in downtown Los Angeles by trying to come here and be part of something what you will not be part of. "

There are no indications that people try to block the event or cause a disturbance, Moore said, adding that the community has shown the greatest respect in the weeks after the January 26 helicopter crash that killed Bryant, 41, Gianna, 13 and seven. other people.

Zeidman did not offer any details on the amount of tickets purchased by fans, but 20,000 seats were made available in the arena for Monday's ceremony, which will begin at 10 a.m. The doors of the Staples Center will open at 8 a.m., and everyone who has tickets will be available asked to be in their seats at 9:45 a.m.

There was no information on who will speak at the monument.