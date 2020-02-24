Filtered document shows how Uyghurs are arrested in China | China

%MINIFYHTML12dbdd71c00867657e430d43d3e5e9e911% %MINIFYHTML12dbdd71c00867657e430d43d3e5e9e912%

This 137-page document leaked by a whistleblower to various media outlets seems to list the details of 311 Uighur Muslims sent to the controversial camps in China.

The list allegedly shows how Beijing is tracking every face, family and movement of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

The reasons for detention listed include growing a beard or wearing a veil, praying regularly, having "too many,quot; children or applying for a passport to travel abroad.

If it is genuine, the document supports several investigations that point to a large network of detention camps with at least one million people.

Initially, China denied the existence of the camps, but then described them as "vocational training centers,quot; that are necessary to help combat "terrorism."

Source: Al Jazeera