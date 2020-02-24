Fans share their thoughts, memories of Kobe Bryant – Up News Info Los Angeles

HOW TO SEE THE PUBLIC MEMORY

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kobe Bryant was more than a household name for many people in southern California.

He was a resident of the residents of Newport Beach, a legend for Lakers fans in Los Angeles and a role model for young players at the Mama Sports Academy in Thousands Oaks. Kobe has touched the lives of many. Maybe even you.

In recent weeks, fans have been sending their memories of Kobe. Read some of them below.

Carolyn Rios

Lawndale

I grew up right on the street from the forum. I remember seeing Kobe playing basketball on television. He was an amazing player and an amazing father and husband. It was from Los Angeles. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Upon learning of his death when he was boarding a flight from Las Vegas, I hesitated to get on, but I did everything I could think that was not true and that his daughter was not with him, but the reports were true and I was so with my heart Broken to this day I cry like a baby. I am a mother of 3 56 year old girls and I know that my heart would break, but losing her husband and her baby hit me very hard. I pray for Vanessa Natalia Bianka and Capri every night to be strong for each other during these difficult times. #ripmamba #ripgigi ????????

Singh face

Cypess

I met my husband, Richie, 10 years ago. He arrived in the United States at the end of 1999 from India at age 10. I was having trouble making the transition to this life in a new country. He had trouble finding a connection. That was when his cousins ​​introduced him to Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe Bryant. And that was the season when Kobe and Shaq won their first championship together. Our first date went to a Lakers game. I got him tickets so he could see his idol up close. The first Valentine's gift I gave him was a German Shepherd Build-a-Bear in a Lakers uniform and I called him Kobe. We have a 5 year old boy, Aiden. He loves to play basketball and always tells Kobe. Yesterday he went to litter and started yelling at Kobe, but stopped. He looked so scared. He thought he was going to get in trouble because he knows that mom and dad are sad. I said, "Shout it louder, baby." I got lost trying to understand why it hurts so much as losing my grandmother last year. I didn't even know Kobe. I wrote this: This loss, Kobe and Gigi, is the one that hurts more than any other in our generation. The last great loss that affected the world in this way was Princess Diana. But it hurts a million times more than that. Kobe was not just a Laker. And we are not only his fans. We saw it grow. We saw him find the love of his life. We saw him stumble and learn from his mistakes and grow even more. We saw him become a dad. 4 times. We saw him being a friend. We saw it go from student to teacher. And he did it with such grace. We witnessed how his legacy developed before our eyes. His story became our story. It was more than a Laker. He was a piece of our soul. He was from the family. He gave us much more than a window to witness his life. It was tangible, the impact it had. And the pain, the piece of our soul that we lost, is equally tangible. And then Kobe and Vanessa trusted us to look and love their girls. His princesses And we were very lucky to see his Gigi play to be his dad. He always said that she was better than him at his age. Girl, you really were something special. And that is exactly what you will always be. Vanessa, as a mother and wife, hurts for you. Nany, Bianka and little Koko, nobody loved you more than your dad and he always will. Wrapping you in warm hugs. It hurts. The most.

Bobak Amuzegar

Forest hills

Honestly I have a million and I have no idea where to start because I am shattered beyond words. I know you have probably heard that from all the people who mourn their death, but this is a feeling outside the body and a void and numbness that I never thought I would feel in my whole life. Knock on wood. I have not really lost any immediate family member and thank God for that, but I really feel that I lost a very close relative. That said, I've been crying non-stop for 3 days and then I remember the day I went to Disneyland in 2009. It was a random Thursday and my cousins ​​and I decided to go just for fun. When we arrived at Disneyland we were walking and then I heard on the speakers that they were having a parade of lakers for the championship they had just won. I lost my mind, because I really had no idea. When we lined up to see the parade and I realize that Kobe is the only one in the parade and that he is coming to us in the championship float, I was literally monkey. Honestly, I couldn't keep it together. I kept shouting "It's Kobe, it's Kobe, holy, it's Kobe." Honestly, I was going crazy and I couldn't keep it together because of my joy. It was the best moment and we all started singing "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe, MVP, MVP, MVP,quot; and then, when he gets close to me, he looks at me and hits his chest towards me, I LOST IT! It gives me goosebumps now while I write this. He is a unique type player in life and truly a unique type of person in life. He simply embodied much of what we all wanted and what we treated and represented us all because we saw him grow. He meant everything to me and is still everything to me, so I'm devastated and shocked and sad, but I'll treasure that memory forever. May God be with his family and friends and with all other victims as well. #mambaout

Adrian Castillo

Lancaster

I'm 38 years old and I grew up with Kobe, my friend Jerry and I would have our routine of watching Lakers games and eating Carl’s Jr. Lol. Kobe was my idol, he was my hero. Death is like losing a family member. I always try to imitate his life. I had daughters like me, I even called my pets like him and Vanessa. The death of Kobe and Gigi will take a long time to overcome, but I always keep them in my prayers. Kobe is and always will be my hero.

Sean Shadrick

Lancaster

I wouldn't be who I am today without Kobe. His push, work ethic and mental toughness was something I have admired since he was a child. When times were difficult in school, sports, work or everyday life; I would think to myself, Mamba Mentality. Be tough. Fight like Kobe. It has always been someone I admire and it seems that I lost a member of my family. It had a tremendous impact on my life and I will be eternally grateful.

Marcy Onsurez

Montebello

Kobe Bryant meant a lot to my son! Although my son Julian has been distressed since he heard the tragic news on Sunday, he returned to the court on Tuesday night. He and his team won and are 3-0! It has the mentality of Mamba … BE THE BEST YOU CAN BE! ????????????????

Nice moon

Boyle heights

Kobe has been a staple in my education. I can remember countless family gatherings to watch games and barbecues together while I watch Kobe Bryant shoot the vulture. I remember growing up driving with friends to watch playoff games outside the center of staples or in universal studios on the big screen during the summer, in the presence of hundreds of other Lakers fans. When I had my son, the only child in my family believed better that he was wearing a Kobe shirt right after his birth. He had the opportunity to go to some Lakers games to see greatness play before retiring. Kobe has been around for generations in my family and we will continue to honor him forever.

Persecution

Long Beach

We lost a very good one, too soon, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Yes, we also lost eight other people, including Kobe's daughter. His family will suffer greatly, as will the families of the other victims of the accident. But please, let's not use this horrible tragedy as a platform for racial hatred against Kobe for his past indiscretions. That case was from 2003, more than 15 years ago, and it's over. Kobe's wife forgave him, the case was abandoned and most others, but some enemies have moved on. Remember, nobody is perfect and the charges were dropped. Kobe made a bad judgment, but it's over. We must not allow that accusation of more than 15 years ago to cloud the great loss that the world of basketball, the Kobe family, the family of victims and NBA fans have suffered on January 26, 2020. Can't Do people rest from hate in such horrible times? If you serve your sentence, the crime is supposed to be over. But, for some unfortunate people, it seems that even if it doesn't work at any time, the stigma will follow and stain you, and all those associated with you, for the rest of your life. These intimidating, jealous, hateful, angry, vindictive people need rest. No one is perfect, and before judging others, look at your own imperfections. If we put you under a microscope, what would we find? If I had women throwing at you, what could I do wrong? If you had millions of dollars, what indiscretions could you get involved in? Should you contaminate the loss of your daughter and all her friends and her family for the rest of their lives and yours? Give hate a rest, please. RIP Kobe, daughter and friends. Prayers and condolences to Kobe's family and the families of the other victims.

Patricia Johnson

Ahoskie

I never met the young man. But regardless of who he is or who the others were, it is a real tragedy when lives are lost. I loved Kobe for his positive behavior. He behaved humbly and professionally. Condolences to all the families of the deceased. May God comfort and strengthen their hearts …

Winston gross

Mount clemens

I remember when the Lakers were in the playoffs, that was the best. I met a friend who was a Lakers fan, even on Sunday, when they show all the games on Sunday, we would stay awake until the late game arrives at 10.00 pm, Michigan. When I had to be at work at 6:00 in the morning, I remember that when the Lakers were in the playoffs, my coworkers bet half of their salary on the game. I recorded his last game in 2016

Shahram Tehrani

Beverly hills

Kobe Bryant inspires millions of fans around the world. His unequaled work ethic helped create the popular question: "What would Kobe do?" Personally, I regularly ask myself this question when I face a dilemma or need to make a decision. By reflecting on what Kobe would do in a given scenario, I can make sure that I am not taking a shortcut, being lazy or cheating the system. Kobe's determination and hard work continually makes me a better person, and it goes without saying that they will continue to encourage countless people around the world. The next time you need guidance, ask yourself: "What would Kobe do?" More often than not, you will be guided in the right direction.

Jimmy Zendejas

Saint Bernardine

Seeing and following Koby wanted me to be a better man and father for my 2 daughters. Without knowing it, it helped me a lot. God bless all those affected and everyone will be in our prayers. Mamba up.

Debbie Schuster

Costa Mesa

My fiance, Mike O & # 39; Connor, has been refining women's basketball for a couple of decades. He is also a youth reference coordinator. We live in Costa Mesa, which is close to where the Bryant live. Mike has refined many of Koby's games, with his girls. Last year, Kobe gave Mike two pairs of "Kobe,quot; shoes to thank him for his service. Mike has interacted with him many times and we, like the rest of the world, are devastated. I have several photos of Kobe and his daughters, and his wife, in a game last year at Vanguard University, which is across the street where we live, but I need to find out how to retrieve them from my phone. Regards, Deb

Ian Aquino

Redlands

Oh man … I don't even know where to start. Five days after the tragedy, my family and friends are still in denial. We are in mourning … everyone is in mourning. I don't know Kobe personally … but my friends and I have met him a couple of times in the past 2 years; and I guess that's why this is affecting us more than the average fan. The first time I met him was in 2018 in his only known firm for his book "Mamba Mentality,quot;. This was in Los Angeles … and it took my friends and me 4 days to shake hands and say thank you for everything. Our family and friends thought we were crazy about staying in the streets of Los Angeles those days just to meet him. But now they realize how special it really is. It was all worth it! I made a video of our experience back then and I hope you see it. This was by no means a tribute after his death … but lately I have been seeing him a lot and I feel very fortunate to have made the decision to meet him that time. Around 500-600 people finally appeared … and he only knew about half of that, I think. But yes, we were the first fans who started the line for this event. Thanks in advance for looking. We really appreciate it … RIP to our hero … https://youtu.be/paJlplm3oD0

Boris Kushnir

Encino

Heart brakes for all Americans and even illegal when they live lost in any circumstance? I know Koby from the bottom of his heart, especially as Catolic, he thinks of others in the hope that he will return … And how I see millions of reactions not only in the USA. UU. But worldwide, it is proven that we lost one of the icons that the United States can be proud of! I hope that your image, pain and suffering of Venessa and her little idiots stay for generations to remind you why every loss of life, no matter who it is, is a treasure given by God, which I call HUMANITY!

Eric Sepulveda

Shore

Just watching Kobe on the court, his understanding of the game, knowing how to crush his opponent, exposing the weaknesses in his armor, his failures, knowing the strengths of his teammates and when it was time to attack … was something beautiful that only a few chosen before him could even try to achieve it. Don't get me wrong, it could be ugly at times, but so was the duckling. Those were the moments you knew as a fan that Kobe Bryant, the Black Mamba was going to attack, waiting for that moment, the moment when the ugly duck became the black mamba and hit that deadly blow, that moment your hands are on your head , The mouth opened, looking at the person to his right or left, whether friends or enemies, shaking his head in disbelief at the feat he had just performed, that miracle on the court … When I heard the news of the accident and He sat down to watch my television in disbelief waiting for Kobe, his daughter and all the other people on that flight with him to leave unharmed, they waited for that miracle, I knew deep down that it was a miracle I couldn't achieve. At 41, so young, with much more to offer, Kobe Bryant lost this battle. His legacy will continue in place, where his physical limitations can no longer help him and, no doubt, will finally succeed. Humanity lost a great person, not because of his incredible athleticism and talent, but because of his ability to inspire, his insatiable desire to strive to be the best he could be, pushing those around him to be his best and not just to conform It was comfortable … or good enough, but to become the best you, so that in turn, you could push others to be the best. It was an inspiration that let us know through his example that we, as people, can achieve whatever we want, whatever we set out to do … as long as we don't settle for good enough. We can transform, rather, become our own swan. Kobe Bryant's swan was The Black Mamba. Some always said that Kobe shot the ball a lot and that he was not a team player, but once again, not in the way anyone had expected, he showed that his critics were wrong just as he could and they passed.

Felipe Cardona

Lynwood

My sister called me to invite me to a TV show called Talk. I was skeptical about going until she told me who was going to be the guest star, KOBE BRYANT! This was my chance to finally see the Black Mamba off the screen of a television. It was raining that day and Los Angeles traffic was at its worst. He was seconds away from turning around and coming home, thinking he wasn't going to do the show on time. We endured it for another hour in traffic and, fortunately, we did it at the right time! The emotion went off and I was very nervous to see him a few meters away from me. When they announced his name, my nerves grew, my eyes filled with tears. There he was, closely and personally. They told us to be quiet while filming the show, but I couldn't contain my emotion; This was my chance to shoot my Kobe shot, to ask the question that all of Los Angeles was thinking. They asked Kobe what their plans were after retirement. I tried to get an answer shouting "Coach LA,quot;! He looked at my address and although he said "No, no, no …" I'm glad I made him smile and laugh. The audience cheered and, without realizing it, the cameras had looked in my direction. I'm glad I said it because this memory will stay with me for the rest of my life. Although I can never live my dream of seeing him Lakers Coach, I was able to share a unique moment with my hero, my idol. R.I.P Kobe "Black Mamba,quot; Bryant and GIGi "Mambacita,quot;

Trendell Gholar

Gardena

Goat … I was a big fan of the Celtics and KG when I was and my twin brother CJ loved the Lakers and Kobe, and every time I saw The Lakers play whether it was against the Celtics or not, Kobe simply took over of the game, I was ridiculous 3 from the top of the key or the side, fadeaways, all his game was unique and I ended up loving his game so much that I became a fan of him just because it was so exciting to see him, it was a clutch No matter if it was lost. heart and passion for the game we don't see it anymore

Kristen Mason

Calabasas

Kobe Bryant and The Lakers was a big part of me sailing through my 20 years. I am very blessed to live in Los Angeles to be able to attend more than ten games to watch Kobe play. I was running home from work to see the exciting series of the Three Rings we took home. The Angels have these great memories and history that Kobe and Lakers created. I kept out of trouble following sports. My family is from Boston and I would visit my family with pride using my Laker team with pride. Everyone knew that Kobe was my favorite and the momentum he showed us was inspiring. The name Kobe is in our house constantly. We adopted a kitten 11 years ago called Kobe. He would jump as high and take these bold moves like Kobe Bryant. The legend of Kobe will live in our hearts in southern California.

Bert Beechem

the Angels

At seventeen, a dream of ballet players, the child could really play, from high school to professionals. It is God's gift to Los Angeles. It was clear, we considered him dear, a cut above the rest, his work, his impulse, his inner pride. He gave his best personal effort. Across the nation, a Jedi B-ball, like Obi-Wan Kenobi, may never come another man, like the legend known as KOBE.

Brian Barber

Oxnard

My memory of Kobe Bryant was when they lost the 2008 NBA Finals of 2008 to Boston … I knew they would win the cause of the 2008 NBA finals on September 23, 2008, I named my daughter Kobianna Lynn Barber after a of the Great Lakers in history. After the tragedy of January 26, I was so upset that I told my daughter that she now has 2 more guardian angles since her name had a combination of Kobe and Gianna … she was all smiles after that.

Jerry Edmond

the Angels